73 venues listed in the Green Pub Guide

By James Bayley

The Green Pub Guide, in association with Heineken, has returned for a second year and features 73 British pubs, bars and restaurants that have taken steps to reduce their environmental impact.

With research by CGA revealing that 70% of Brits are now actively trying to live a more sustainable lifestyle, the guide details UK venues that have introduced initiatives to support the environment.

According to the guide, almost half (48%) of Gen Z and millennials would be more inclined to visit a pub if it was “eco-friendly” and took part in sustainable initiatives, and nearly half want more information about carbon footprints on menus, with 41% saying it would influence their order.

Heineken worked with UKHospitality to judge the pubs, bars, and restaurants to feature in the 2023 guide. Key initiatives the judges were particularly impressed with included; growing fruit and veg, installing solar panels, incorporating soft furnishings made from recycled materials, utilising in-house food waste composting systems and the reduction of water and CO2 wastage.

Chelsey Wroe, head of sustainability at Heineken UK, said: “We are thrilled to see the launch of the Green Pub Guide for its second year, celebrating both the pioneering pubs that are leading the way in sustainable practices, and those also making headway at the very start of their journeys.

“It is now more important than ever for venues to be exploring new sustainable practices and implementing new environmental policies, and for them to really consider and start to map out how they’ll be able to contribute to the well-being of our planet both now and the future.

“Through this guide, we hope to motivate even more consumers to make sustainable choices and support these environmentally minded venues, while also encouraging publicans nationwide to implement their own innovative ideas. Our hope is that this initiative will inspire more pubs and venues to continue to join the nationwide movement towards a more sustainable future for hospitality in Britain.”

Jim Cathcart, policy director, UKHospitality, added: “We are proud to have partnered with Heineken to judge this year’s Green Pub Guide entries and were inspired to see such a diverse range of initiatives from pubs, bars and restaurants nationwide.

“The guide is a welcome innovation, with a clear ambition to help more people plan and enjoy a visit to a pub that is passionate about working towards a better future, whilst also setting a great example for the industry to follow.”

To read the Green Pub Guide in full click here.