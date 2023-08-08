FWS targets UK with inaugural summit

By James Bayley

In a bid to boost trade relations between Spain and the UK, Foods and Wines from Spain (FWS), will host a brand new event in central London, to promote the quality food and wine Spain has to offer.

The Spain Nation Summit 2023, which takes place on 28 September, will include two roundtable discussions. The first will be moderated by Harpers editor, Andrew Catchpole, and the second, which will have more of a food focus, will be moderated by Chris White, MD of Market Intelligence, publisher of Fresh Produce Journal and Eurofruit magazines.

Both discussions will explore how to further UK-Spanish relations and explore the potential for increased market growth in wine and food respectively.

John Valentine, founder of Red Communications, the UK-based marketing and public relations agency, specialising in fresh food and drink, will present a summary of the conclusions from both discussions, whilst Juan Park, from Wine Intelligence, will present results from market research recently commissioned on the UK wine market and Spain’s position within it.

The Economic and Commercial as well as the Agriculture, Fisheries and Food sections of the Spanish Embassy in London will also talk about Spain’s performance in the UK market.

The UK buys billions of pounds worth of food and drink from Spain, from fresh fruit and vegetables to quality meats such as chorizo and Serrano ham, and an extensive range of wines, and the summit aims to further improve engagement with one of Spain’s most important export markets.

Fernando Muñoz, director of Foods & Wines from Spain, said: “We already have a very special trading relationship with the UK across food and wine, which has been built up over many years of trusted partnership.

“The new councils, and the summit in September, are the next step in deepening those relationships. We know that discerning UK consumers value the quality and taste of Spanish products, but we also believe there is enormous potential to expand their knowledge of the wide range of food and wines available beyond the ones that are most known and sought out. This event will be the first step in the journey towards doing that.”

To register for the summit click here.








