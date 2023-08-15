Subscriber login Close [x]
    Bar Rioja

    By Harpers Editorial
    Published:  15 August, 2023

    Varnishers Yard, King’s Cross, London N1 9FD

    Barrioja.co.uk

    Richard Bigg, founder of Spanish restaurant group Camino, and member of the Gran Orden de Caballeros del Vino de España, is opening the UK’s first Rioja-only bar. Launched officially on 12 June in the Victorian Courtyard in King’s Cross and will take over the site of Bigg’s iconic sherry venue Bar Pepito.

    Designed by B3 Designers, the bar will serve over 40 Rioja wines by the glass (using Coravin) spanning all Rioja zones and offer pincho-style food reminiscent of Calle Laurel, the famous tapas street in Rioja’s capital Logroño.

    The wine list features renowned Rioja producers such as Muga, Ramón Bilbao and Gómez Cruzado, and the bar includes the likes of Tim Atkin MW, Pedro Ballesteros Torres MW and Sarah Jane Evans MW in its list of acknowledgements for helping to inform the wine list of Bar Rioja.





