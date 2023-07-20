Kingsland Drinks to bring Ukrainian wines to UK market

By James Bayley

Kingsland Drinks has announced an exclusive deal to import and distribute Bolgrad wine from Ukraine into the UK drinks market.

From August 2023, six wines from Ukraine will be available to UK supermarkets, retailers and independent wine merchants via the Salford-based importer and distributor Kingsland Drinks.

The Bolgrad range is varietal-led and consists of a Pinot Grigio, a Chardonnay (with 15% Aligoté) and a Chardonnay Sukholimansky (an indigenous relative of Muscat) in white wines, along with a Pinot Noir rosé. As for the red wines, the brand offers a Cabernet Sauvignon and a Saperavi (native of Georgia).

A project wine Odesa Black (Alicante Bouschet and Cabernet Sauvignon crossing) will join the range later in the year.

The wines will be priced around £10 and are presented in an eye-catching bottle shape with branding featuring a vine trellis growing from the letter B intertwined with a yellow and blue thread – all designed in Ukraine.

Bolgrad is the leading brand for still wines in Ukraine and Odesa is one of the emerging territories in Eastern Europe, an area known for its unique terroirs, a diverse range of grapes and growing conditions, microclimates and high-quality wines.

Kathryn Glass, buying manager at Kingsland Drinks said: “This has been a huge endeavour for all parties involved against the backdrop of the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russia. We’re incredibly proud to play our part in bringing these wines to the UK. All six wines are distinctive, elegant, of a high quality, and really show the breadth of wines available from Ukraine. Bolgrad wine is a well-known favourite in Ukraine, and is the number one brand for still wines, so we know British audiences will welcome it with open arms and will be astounded by the high quality of both the native and international varietals.”

The deal was brokered with Alcoline, distributor of Bolgrad wines and one of the largest drinks producers in Ukraine.

Vitaly Shmulevich, СEO at Alcoline, added: “Bolgrad is a brand that has gained consumers not only in the Ukrainian market but also in the European Union, Central Asia, Japan and China. Entering the UK market is a significant step for us, and we are delighted to have forged a strong partnership with Kingsland Drinks. It is always very important for us that the values of our partners’ businesses match our own so we know it will result in a mutually beneficial result for both sides. As Ukrainian wines make their mark in the UK, we’re keen to inspire confidence in the premium quality of our products, owing to over 50 years of experience in wine production, and we’re excited for Bolgrad to be many people’s first experience of Ukrainian wine.”

The Southern Ukrainian region has a favourable climate for wine growing, with hot summers and low rainfall. Bolgrad’s vineyards are densely planted on fertile, non-irrigated soils and the yields are strictly controlled at five tons per ha. This distinctive terroir is said to benefit from two airmasses – the salinity from the Black Sea and freshness from the Yalpug – Ukraine's largest natural freshwater lake.









