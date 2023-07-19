Subscriber login Close [x]
Codorníu invests in UK Market with London Ad campaign

By James Bayley
Published:  19 July, 2023

Codorníu, Spain’s largest producer of organic cava, has invested heavily in a new London advertising campaign in a bid to become the market-leading cava by 2025.

The UK is currently the 2nd market for Codorníu, exporting 5 million bottles in 2022. This is reflected in Codorníu's YTD growth in the UK, which last year increased by 40% with a market share of 23.54%.

The company will now look to further bolster sales in the UK following the implementation of a new marketing strategy that will see the Codorníu branding showcased in high-visibility locations in the capital. 

The advertisements will feature across various London tube stations, taxis, and buses, ensuring widespread exposure and engagement to a diverse audience.

Cava as a whole had an immensely successful year in 2022, surpassing previous volume records in export shipments. The UK IS its fourth biggest export market after Germany, the US and Belgium. However, according to Kantar, Cava is currently the only category showing growth in the UK.

Mike Best MW, product manager at importer Boutinot, told Harpers last month: “I feel Cava deserves its shot again. There’s a younger audience who have never known the bad styles of the past. Entry-level Cavas generally are soft and fruity now. However, pay a little bit more and there are some stunning wines at literally half the price of more prestigious regions.”

According to Codorníu, the new ad campaign is part of a wider marketing strategy to add value perception and premiumise the brand. In doing so, the company will be hoping to bring its value figures in line with its soaring volume numbers. 

