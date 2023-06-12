Maison Bruno Paillard appoints Wanderlust Wine as UK distributor

By James Bayley

Maison Bruno Paillard, the independent family-owned house, specialising in Extra Brut Champagnes, has appointed Wanderlust Wine to distribute its portfolio in the UK.

The appointment, which took effect from the start of June, sees Wanderlust Wine distribute both Champagne Bruno Paillard and its organic Provence estate, Château des Sarrins to wine-focused restaurants, wine bars, hotels and independent wine merchants across the UK.

As a result, a broader range of Maison Bruno Paillard Champagnes will now be available in the UK market, including the three-year disgorged 'Cuvée 72', alongside limited edition cuvées from the Maison’s collection. In addition, the full Château des Sarrins portfolio, comprising white, rosé and red cuvées, will now be available for the first time in the UK.

The estate, which is located in the village of Saint Antonin du Var, was acquired by Bruno Paillard nearly 30 years ago and has been farmed organically since.

Alice Paillard, co-owner of Maison Bruno Paillard, said: “We are excited to write a new chapter in the UK with Wanderlust Wine. The UK is a market which has always been particularly special to my father and me, with its roots going back to the very beginnings of the Maison. We feel that our values – independence, entrepreneurial spirit, sustainability, and quality – very much align with those at Wanderlust Wine.

“We have been impressed by their small but very focused team; their palpable passion for wine and sustainability; their flexibility and can-do attitude; and their knowledge of and contacts in the on and off-trade. We look forward to working with them to further the reach of both Champagne Bruno Paillard and Château des Sarrins in the UK. We whole-heartedly thank Bibendum for the long road we have travelled together and wish them continuous success.”

Wanderlust Wine has a portfolio of family-owned producers, all with organic, biodynamic focus and strong sustainability credentials. As well as smaller winemakers, Bruno Paillard joins better-known estates in their portfolio including Chateau La Coste, Mas de Daumas Gassac (shared with Les Caves de Pyrène), Haut-Bages Liberal, Girolamo Russo and Jim Clendenen’s Family Vineyards label.

Richard Ellison, founder and MD of Wanderlust Wine, added: “I have long admired the style, elegance, and precision of Maison Bruno Paillard and, in particular, Bruno’s forthright vision. When meeting Alice and the team, it was evident there was a strongly aligned ethos; I would find it hard to think of a better-fitting Champagne house to add to our portfolio. Our team are over the moon to start work straight away firstly launching the new wines to market. It is such a critical and exciting chapter for both estates, and we look forward to supporting them in their next stage of growth in the UK.”







