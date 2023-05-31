Sud de France to host ‘biggest-ever’ annual tasting in London

By James Bayley

Occitanie has established itself as one of the most dynamic regions in France for organic wine production, and this will come to the fore at the biggest-ever annual tasting hosted by Sud de France in London.

The event will feature two ‘discovery tables’ to complement the producers’ tables in a new format. One will showcase wines with notable sustainability credentials whilst the other will provide insights into indigenous grape varieties.

Seldom seen in the UK, there will be wines made with Négrette, Fer Servadou (Braucol), Loin de l’oeil, Duras and a rarer Old Carignan made from 100-year-old vines.

The exhibiting producers will comprise 27 independent boutique wineries, artisan producers, as well as notable negociants and co-operatives.

Experience Le Sud will take place on Tuesday 13 June at The Royal College of Surgeons of England, London, where over half the exhibitors will be showing in the UK for the first time. As a result, most of the 300 wines on show will be seeking UK distribution.

Isabelle Kanaan, executive director for the Bureau de la Région Occitanie/Pyrénées-Méditerranée in London, said: “Our Experience Le Sud initiative extends beyond the tasting day itself. It aims to inform buyers about the producers in advance and to offer a deeper understanding of their commitment to organic and biodynamic production and their enterprise in reviving and experimenting with indigenous grapes.

“Many of the producers have filmed new introductory videos to evoke the expressive style of their wines from this hugely diverse region of Occitanie. There is plenty of information in advance, all in one place on our website, to put into context the wines for tasting. It is designed to help save time and to enhance the enjoyment of new discoveries”.

The trade and press are invited to read summaries and watch informative video content here, while also signing up for the event.

The annual tasting coincides with Harpers’ own Sud de France Top 100 supplement, which will judge wines in July before the report is published in September.









