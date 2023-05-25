Jerry Lockspeiser: Are relationships more important than the product?

The 2023 London Wine Fair took place recently. I hadn’t been for a few years and was intrigued to see how the latest iteration would turn out. Would it be buzzing and dynamic, filled with innovation and new things, a valuable time for its target market, or flat and tired, a downbeat reflection of our troubled times?
Access to this article is restricted.
You need to have a valid subscription to access this content. If you already have a subscription please log in.
Subscribe
Subscribe today for unrestricted access to ALL content and receive all email newsletters.
Already a subscriber?
Please log in using the link at the top of the page to see this article and all subscriber-only content.