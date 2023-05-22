Condor Wines: Key Account Manager

Hours: Full-time

Location: Field-based, Midlands & North

Salary: Competitive salary and bonus commensurate with experience

About Us

Condor Wines is a family-owned importer specialising in South American wines established in 2011 with strong links to the region. We work with producers in Argentina, Chile and Uruguay and offer these wines to a growing network of distributors and retailers throughout the UK. Condor is a successful high growth business which has also received many accolades, including Harpers Awards Finalists ‘Best New Drinks Business’, proud to be consistently in the Wine Merchant Mag Top 20 'Suppliers you most enjoy working with' and in 2019 and again in 2022 we were awarded ‘International Wine Challenge (IWC) - South American Specialist of the Year’.

About You

Our customers are at the heart of everything we do. You'll need to be someone who loves building relationships. Someone who relishes getting to understand a customer’s business and who customers trust implicitly because they know that you’ll put their interests first. You'll thrive on generating leads and developing new business, but your focus is on the long-term success of our business and theirs. You’ll be liked and respected because of your empathy, honesty, and commitment to more than just the quick wins.

We trust you to take charge and make smart decisions that contribute to our success. You'll have full ownership of budgeting, forecasting, and commercial analysis and you’ll need a keen eye for identifying sales trends. We're all about continuous growth and learning so we’ll welcome your ideas, and we’ll listen when you want to do things differently. Your expertise will be the foundation for developing winning sales strategies that expand our customer base. Communication is key, your style will be open and honest, and you’ll be comfortable both giving and learning from feedback.

About the Role

We are 100% focused on ‘Sharing South America Through Wine.’ As a category champion for South America, you'll have the chance to support tastings, training sessions, and promotions. These activities may require occasional evening and weekend work, but we believe in mixing business with pleasure. You'll also get to host trips to South America, offering an unforgettable experience to our valued customers.

You won't be working alone. You'll collaborate closely with our Operations and Marketing teams to enhance our customers' experience. Together, we'll develop and implement successful plans that will make us stand out from the crowd. And we’ll do it in a way that embodies our values – with care, integrity, and excellence.

You'll have one-on-one meetings with our Managing Director and attend internal meetings to provide regular reports and updates on your region's sales successes, challenges, and opportunities. You’ll be the voice of the customer at all times. Your insight and instinctive understanding of your customers will be invaluable in shaping our strategies.

Joining our team means being part of something special. As a rapidly growing and award-winning family-owned business, Condor is a place you can really make a difference. And we value your unique skills and contributions accordingly.

Alongside a competitive salary, we offer a range of benefits, including a personal and company bonus scheme, a jointly funded pension, company car allowance, long service and special occasion rewards, staff discounts and training. We're always looking to improve our offerings and make sure you feel valued and rewarded for your hard work.

The successful candidate will be located in the North/Midlands area and be responsible for managing Wholesalers, Wine Merchants, Brewers and Retailers. Experience and contacts among this customer base will be essential, as well as proven previous success in wine sales.

If you're ready to help us ‘Share South America Through Wine’, please bring your enthusiasm and energy to our team. We can't wait to meet you!

CLICK HERE TO APPLY