Independents encouraged to sign up for summer Beaujolais promotion

By James Bayley
Published:  09 May, 2023

In association with Harpers’ publisher Agile Media, independents are invited to sign up for the Share the Spirit of Beaujolais promotion, to help elevate the profile of the region and drive an uplift in sales.

Businesses that sign up will be provided with POS kit(s), digital communication assets and educational content for staff members. 

The promotion period is between 1 June and 31 July and it’s up to the owner’s discretion when to begin and end the campaign, which can include special tastings, mailings and retail decor.

By taking part in the activation, signees are expected to provide pictures, sales results and feedback to the Inter Beaujolais team, to help further bolster its dataset and determine how best the region might serve the UK consumer base in the future.

The promotion period, which is required for a minimum of two weeks, must highlight at least three different producers and convey the following key messages:

Beaujolais & Beaujolais Village the appeal of Gamay during the summer.

Whites and Rosés – they only represent 3% and 2.5% of the whole region's production but are undoubtedly hidden gems.

10 Beaujolais Crus – the epitome of the region.

For more information and/or to register click here.

 

