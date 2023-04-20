Subscriber login Close [x]
East London Liquor Company releases exclusive cask to Harvey Nichols

By James Bayley
Published:  20 April, 2023

Renegade spirit maker, East London Liquor Company, is releasing its first-ever cask whisky to Harvey Nichols as a one-off exclusive. 

Consumers will be able to purchase a bottle for £1,200, or 50ml for £95 across Harvey Nichols’ bars from Cask One.

The cask, which was filled more than seven years ago, has overseen “four prime ministers, two monarchs, three presidents, Brexit, Covid and England winning the women’s Euros”. 

Inhouse tastings and activations will be in all Harvey Nichols bars during April, featuring East London Liquor cocktails. 

Alex Wolpert, East London Liquor founder said: “Our Cask One is something pretty special. It’s the only cask that’s lived in the middle of our distillery its whole life, just a few metres in front of the stills. It’s felt the temperature cooked up from every brew, soaked in the smells from each distillation and absorbed the shock waves of every Spotify playlist. It’s a little bit of East London whisky history and we’re incredibly proud of it.”

The self-proclaimed 'no-frills, no-fuss distillery' was founded in 2014 by East London bartender Alex Wolpert and is known for its “experimental, non-traditional processes delivering daringly different new world category whiskies”.

With its own bar and distillery in Mile End, East London Liquor distributes 22,000 bottles a month throughout London, the UK and 15 countries across the globe. 

Alec Morgan, head of luxury & independent retail, Mangrove Global, added: “East London Liquor Company are bringing a contemporary approach to whisky production which is really refreshing, seen with this exclusive offering. With East London Liquor, it’s all about flavour which is here in abundance, delivered through unconventional yeast strains, long fermentations not to mention a very active cask.”




