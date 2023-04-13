Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

The Wine Society pledges to hold majority of its wine prices

By James Bayley
Published:  13 April, 2023

In what has been described as, “an industry first”, online wine retailer The Wine Society has announced it will work with its members to prevent price increases. 

The news follows a wine tax hike of 54p per bottle courtesy of the latest Budget, which is likely to trickle down to consumers at a retail level.

However, The Wine Society, thanks to its member-owned model, has revealed it will be holding the vast majority of its prices for the rest of the year, despite the effects of high inflation and soaring energy costs.

Steve Finlan, CEO of The Wine Society said: “The current challenges to our industry are staggering, however, our DNA is built on outstanding value and we are in the unique position to be able to take action. As a mutual, this feels like the right thing to do.” 

The company acknowledges that holding prices will place a strain on the business so is also asking members for their support. To this point, Finlan added: “If members make The Society their first choice when buying wine, with every member ordering just three extra bottles, we can continue to hold prices; an extra six bottles will actually allow us to reduce prices. For anyone passionate about good wine, there has never been a better time to join and support The Wine Society.” 

To date, The Wine Society has been able to hold the majority of its prices, as well as last year removing all delivery charges with next-day delivery as standard – and always free of charge. 

Finlan said: “We never compromise on quality and The Society's buyers will have the same freedom to seek out wines that offer outstanding value. We believe that supporting members through these tough times is the right thing to do. I genuinely believe that by working together with our members, who are the co-owners of our business, we can turn the tide on rising prices.” 

The Wine Society is a self-billed co-operative owned by its members. To find out more, click here.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Bordeaux closing the gap according to Wi...

Hollywood star Pedro Pascal becomes Casi...

The Symington family launch first-ever r...

Bibendum expands Greek portfolio with tw...

Wine tastes better when dining out accor...

Berry Bros. & Rudd acquires interest in...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Brittany’s new wave of wines

Chiaretto eyes Provence's crown

Talking Torbato: Sardinia's rising star

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2023. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95