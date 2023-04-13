The Wine Society pledges to hold majority of its wine prices

By James Bayley

In what has been described as, “an industry first”, online wine retailer The Wine Society has announced it will work with its members to prevent price increases.

The news follows a wine tax hike of 54p per bottle courtesy of the latest Budget, which is likely to trickle down to consumers at a retail level.

However, The Wine Society, thanks to its member-owned model, has revealed it will be holding the vast majority of its prices for the rest of the year, despite the effects of high inflation and soaring energy costs.

Read more: Consumer confidence in finances is improving finds IWSR



Steve Finlan, CEO of The Wine Society said: “The current challenges to our industry are staggering, however, our DNA is built on outstanding value and we are in the unique position to be able to take action. As a mutual, this feels like the right thing to do.”

The company acknowledges that holding prices will place a strain on the business so is also asking members for their support. To this point, Finlan added: “If members make The Society their first choice when buying wine, with every member ordering just three extra bottles, we can continue to hold prices; an extra six bottles will actually allow us to reduce prices. For anyone passionate about good wine, there has never been a better time to join and support The Wine Society.”

To date, The Wine Society has been able to hold the majority of its prices, as well as last year removing all delivery charges with next-day delivery as standard – and always free of charge.

Finlan said: “We never compromise on quality and The Society's buyers will have the same freedom to seek out wines that offer outstanding value. We believe that supporting members through these tough times is the right thing to do. I genuinely believe that by working together with our members, who are the co-owners of our business, we can turn the tide on rising prices.”

The Wine Society is a self-billed co-operative owned by its members. To find out more, click here.







