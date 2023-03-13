Subscriber login Close [x]
Last call for Folding Sustainability into the Boardroom webinar

By Harpers Editorial
Published:  13 March, 2023

Harpers is diving into sustainability and how to positively impact boardroom culture during tomorrow’s webinar, taking place on Zoom from 10am to 11am.

How to embed sustainability objectives into the DNA of a company at senior management level is the burning topic at the centre of Harpers’ session, taking place on Tuesday 14 March.

There is still time to sign up. During the discussion and Q&A, Harpers will feature voices from across the trade, including businesses such as Enotria&Coe and premium drinks marketing agency, Rockett Science.

The discussion, hosted by Harpers editor Andrew Catchpole, will draw on the experience of panellists to deliver insights into how best to embed sustainability at the heart of the company ethos and operations.

Topics will aim to get to the core of this important issue, spanning what changes, tools, measurements and goals are needed, whether a dedicated CSR role is necessary and what it can deliver, and what is the commercial payoff.

We will also be looking at why is it important as a company to embrace sustainability in the first place, and at what point it could, and should, be rooted in businesses’ decision-making culture.



Panellists:

Andrew Gale, technical and sustainability director, Enotria&Coe

George Kyle, head of ESG, C&C group (representing Charter Champion, Bibendum)

Jeremy Rockett, director, Rockett Science

Kim Wilson, MD, North South Wines

Andrew Catchpole, editor and moderator, Harpers Wine & Spirit 



Sign up for free here.





