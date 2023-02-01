Jerry Lockspeiser: Why the trade should be asking ‘What could go right?’

According to research across 36 countries by IPSOS, a majority of people think the global economy will get worse in 2023. A whopping 79% think prices will rise faster than incomes, 57% believe it will be the hottest year on record in their country, and an alarming 48% think nuclear weapons will be used in a conflict somewhere in the world.
