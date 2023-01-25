Subscriber login Close [x]
Maisons Marques et Domaines adds Tenuta Luce to UK portfolio

By James Bayley
Published:  25 January, 2023

Tenuta Luce has announced that it will be commercially represented by Maisons Marques et Domaines in the UK market. 

Marchesi Frescobaldi’s Montalcino estate, in the heart of the Val d’Orcia Natural Park, boasts a range of Super Tuscans including the iconic wine of the estate, Luce, made from a blend of Sangiovese and Merlot.

“We are very excited about our new partnership with Maisons Marques et Domaines, and believe this to be a great opportunity for Tenuta Luce in UK,” said Michele Drusian, marketing & sales director of Tenuta Luce. 

“Our mission is to increase awareness and distribution within the UK, and we believe that our new partnership with MMD will ensure strong mutual growth in this market. As we have begun working with the Maisons Marques et Domaines team, we have been consistently impressed by their knowledge and passion. As a distributor, Maisons Marques et Domaines is unique in its very qualitative approach and operational excellence.”

Maisons Marques et Domaines – established in 1986 as the UK subsidiary of Champagne Louis Roederer –manages the UK distribution for a portfolio of more than 30 premium, family-owned wineries from around the world.

Tenuta Luce will be distributed alongside the Champagne Louis Roederer collection of estates and domaines, which include Domaines Ott, Chȃteau Pichon Comtesse, Ramos Pinto, Diamond Creek, Delas Frères and MMD’s Italian producers Ornellaia, Marchesi Mazzei, Pio Cesare, Tommasi Family Estates and Castiglion del Bosco.

“We are delighted to be entering into a partnership with Tenuta Luce, deepening our collaboration with the Frescobaldi group and further strengthening the Italian proposition at Maisons Marques et Domaines with the addition of this prestigious Montalcino estate,” added Richard Billett, MD at MMD.

“We look forward to presenting the new vintages releases from late March and to working closely together to realise the potential in the UK market.”








Beyond Wines adds Western Cape-based Ove...

