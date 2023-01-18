Alliance Wine: National Account Manager (Off trade)

Alliance was founded in 1984 in Beith, Ayrshire, Scotland. From these rural beginnings we have grown to become one of the leading suppliers to the on trade, independent and national off trade in both the UK and internationally. We remain independently owned and run with all the shareholders working in the business.

Role: National Account Manager (off trade)

Reporting to: Head of National Accounts

Hours: Fulltime, permanent contract.

Location: We have offices in Ayrshire and London but are open minded about your location.

Salary: Competitive salary commensurate with experience.

National Accounts continues to perform strongly and we now trade across most major multiple grocers, specialist wine retailers, wine clubs and cash and carry. We are looking to strengthen the team with an off trade National Account Manager with responsibilities across key accounts with whom you’ll have strong existing relationships.

Key Responsibilities:

Provide outstanding service to your customers

Maintain strong relationships with all relevant team members within your customer base

Deliver on sales and margin targets

Work across our business: Buying, Customer Service, Technical and Finance to ensure all projects are delivered to a high standard

Understand customer operational systems

Manage tender processes

Manage JBP process

Ensure all relevant information and data for the account is communicated internally

Key requirements:

Experienced national off trade account manager

Strong contacts within national off trade

Strong wine knowledge (e.g WSET Diploma)

Ability to work independently within a defined framework

Methodical and meticulous

Able to challenge and change process to improve efficiency and customer experience

Entrepreneurial attitude to sales, self-motivated and tenacious.

Travel to suppliers and our offices as required

Additional Skills:

Desire to continue to learn and develop

Contribute to the wider success of Alliance Wine by sharing knowledge and supporting colleagues

To apply for this position please send your CV to iain.thurgar@alliancewine.com