    Wine Manager, DeFINE Food and Wine

    Published:  06 January, 2023

    Wine Manager

    DeFINE Food & Wine

    Cheshire

    We seek an outstanding individual brimming with charisma, laden with wit, unburdened by ego, desperate to share their unique bond with wine with an adoring public. Mensa qualified, a published author with success in stand-up comedy, capable of bench-pressing their body weight. If you meet all of these criteria, the job, alongside substantial equity, is yours. If you meet some of these qualities, or feel they’re within your grasp, please apply. 

    Define was established in 2000 and has since, somehow, become one of the most respected Independent Wine Merchants in the UK, peaking at no.3 a few years back in the Harpers Top 50 charts. From our little of corner of rural Cheshire, we continue to present an eclectic range of characterful wines from across the world, sold with panache through our shop, on-line and to regional trade accounts. We are also the exclusive UK agents for Jacques Selosse Champagne which we sell into fancy restaurants and luxury foodhalls. We’re a hybrid business, with our own restaurant on site, offering a comprehensive list of wines available to drink with a small corkage fee. A close-knit team, led by an enlightened owner who is beautiful inside and out.

    The role can to some extent be tailored to meet the strengths and interests of the most gifted applicant. The core duties are:

    • Engaging with our customer base and sharing your enthusiasm and knowledge of wine. This will involve interaction with both diners and shoppers.
    • Inspiring and training the team
    • Stock management, ordering and merchandising
    • Working with our Head Chef and restaurant team to ensure our wine list is accurate, compliments the menu and is a compelling read
    • Supporting local trade accounts
    • Contributing to website content and managing online orders
    • Involvement with creating and promoting wine tastings, winemaker dinners and events
    The successful applicant will hopefully be a team player with good energy and communication skills, qualified to at least WSET Level 3 or equivalent and have experience in wine retail and/or as a sommelier.

    Job Types: Full-time, Permanent, Normal working week Tuesday-Saturday (or Wednesday-Sunday if preferred).

    Salary: £30,000.00-£37,500.00 per year, dependent on experience.

    Benefits:

    • Annual management team 3 day winery trip
    • 30% Staff discount
    • Private healthcare

    A great opportunity for somebody looking to gain a real insight into running a wine business, with involvement with sourcing (including winery visits), buying and logistics. A consistent contribution to developing the business will be suitably rewarded.

    To apply, please send an email with your cv to jon@definefoodandwine.com

