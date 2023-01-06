50 Best Indies 2023: Tune in for the results

By Andrew Catchpole

Once again the results of our popular 50 Best Indies list are ready to be announced, with tranches of 10 being revealed each day next week (9-13 January) at 11am.

Monday will see those at 50-41 revealed, in a pre-recorded session on Harpers YouTube channel, followed by another 10 at the same time each day, until Friday sees the ‘grand reveal’ in a live session with our top 10 – the best in the business of wine and spirit retailing in the UK today.

Celebrating the best among the myriad merchants that make the UK such a dynamic market for wines and spirits, this format is designed to build excitement throughout the week and we very much hope you will tune in.

To do so, simply click through on this link to Harpers YouTube channel from 11am each day.







