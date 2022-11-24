North South Wines: Operations Manager

North South Wines Ltd. is a dynamic, forward thinking wine distributor who set out to discover and distribute great value wines that UK consumers will love. The company does it in a way that upholds the commitments it has made to its partners, employees, and the planet.

Founded in 2014 with a view to doing things differently. We are energetic and creative with the drive to make things happen.

As a company that’s part owned by three wineries it is also set up to directly supply better quality and better value products. Today, North South Wines Ltd. represents more than 27 wineries and achieved a turnover of 30 million last year and seeing sales in excess of 1.5M 9L cases.

Our Mission

To champion better business in wine distribution by providing excellent customer service, investing in our workplace wellbeing, reducing our impact on the environment and nurturing strong partner relationships.

Our Vision

To discover and distribute great value and quality wines that UK consumers will love in a way that upholds the commitments we’ve made to our partners, employees and our planet.

Our Culture

A collaborative, tenacious team spirit drives us forward to discover and exceed the expectations of our partners, customers and employees. We have the courage to push boundaries.

Role Summary:

Location: Office based (West Drayton) but predominantly from home at present.

Reports to: Finance and Operations Director

Salary: Commensurate with experience

This is a key ‘hands on’ role in the business responsible for all day-to-day operations processes mainly around the Logistics and Customers Services areas, along with some key customer specific logistics management (indirect orders, outside warehouse platforms etc). The logistics side is to manage a team of 2 dealing with Ex-cellar orders and inwards purchase orders, warehouse management and stock management (approx. £3m). The customer service side is also a team of 3, concentrating on our outwards UK order processing and delivery, utilising our external 3PL partner LCB. The role will be accountable for ensuring the operations team are focused on and pursuing the sustainability strategy of the business in line with the B Corp principles.

There are many other aspects also included, such as UK bottling process, pallet management, stock costing accuracy and other operational, compliance and conformation issues.

Key stakeholders

External service suppliers, Operations team, Product Suppliers, Sales team, Finance team, Leadership team.

Who we are looking for

We need someone around three things (in the main);

You will have a quality of service orientation, externally and internally. Things should be done correctly, and where possible, made better/more efficient and more effective.

You will proactively have strong attention to detail. The numbers matter. The process matters. The data matters. You will be motivated to get the work done fully in a timely manner in the business’ best interests.

You can relate to and motivate a team. This is a key people job. The entire North South Wines team relies on ‘Operations’ working, and this can only happen through people, mainly externally, doing things for us. Our relationships with product and service suppliers are key so you must be an excellent communicator.

Duties and Responsibilities

Manage the 2 logistics team members, Purchasing and Forecasting Manager, and Ex-Cellar Manager

Manage the Customer Service function (currently 2.5 full time people).

Monitor and understand our current stock holding in relation to value and movement, with the purchasing and forecasting manager,

Manage, with the Finance and Ops Dir, the relationships with our Freight forwarding partners and warehouse partners focusing on service and price.

Manage the UK bottling programme ensuring all supplies (Wine, Dry goods etc) are ordered and delivered in time, and the service supplier is informed and acts accordingly.

Oversee and process the required indirect producer orders and other aspects for specified key customers (this is a high service requirement where speed and information dissemination is key).

Manage and administer the external warehouse parties, for our UK sales and those utilised by our key customers.

Be the key interface with the business to ensure all operational aspects are responding to sales and customer requirements.

Providing hands-on role back-up to all members of the operations team during times of leave, absence and high demand.

Manage all the peripheral operational and compliance elements such as Certificates of Origin, Customs clearance, Organic certificates, CHEP pallets etc.

Skills and experience required

Experience in logistics arrangements ideally with bonded products in the UK

An understanding of customer services, the process, and how and why this is a hugely important part of our business.

An understanding of global freight processes, terms and services

Excellent spreadsheet skills and an orientation towards understanding numbers, metrics, proportions and other numerical skills

Experience in managing a small team, in a collaborative and ‘providing support’ manner.

Please apply with covering letter, CV and salary expectations to jobs@northsouthwines.co.uk

Application deadline: 8th December 2022

North South Wines is committed to Diversity Equity and Inclusion