North South Wines: Operations Manager

North South Wines Ltd. is a dynamic, forward thinking wine distributor who set out to discover and distribute great value wines that UK consumers will love. The company does it in a way that upholds the commitments it has made to its partners, employees, and the planet.
Founded in 2014 with a view to doing things differently. We are energetic and creative with the drive to make things happen.
As a company that’s part owned by three wineries it is also set up to directly supply better quality and better value products. Today, North South Wines Ltd. represents more than 27 wineries and achieved a turnover of 30 million last year and seeing sales in excess of 1.5M 9L cases.
Our Mission
To champion better business in wine distribution by providing excellent customer service, investing in our workplace wellbeing, reducing our impact on the environment and nurturing strong partner relationships.
Our Vision
To discover and distribute great value and quality wines that UK consumers will love in a way that upholds the commitments we’ve made to our partners, employees and our planet.
Our Culture
A collaborative, tenacious team spirit drives us forward to discover and exceed the expectations of our partners, customers and employees. We have the courage to push boundaries.
Role Summary:
Location: Office based (West Drayton) but predominantly from home at present.
Reports to: Finance and Operations Director
Salary: Commensurate with experience
This is a key ‘hands on’ role in the business responsible for all day-to-day operations processes mainly around the Logistics and Customers Services areas, along with some key customer specific logistics management (indirect orders, outside warehouse platforms etc). The logistics side is to manage a team of 2 dealing with Ex-cellar orders and inwards purchase orders, warehouse management and stock management (approx. £3m). The customer service side is also a team of 3, concentrating on our outwards UK order processing and delivery, utilising our external 3PL partner LCB. The role will be accountable for ensuring the operations team are focused on and pursuing the sustainability strategy of the business in line with the B Corp principles.
There are many other aspects also included, such as UK bottling process, pallet management, stock costing accuracy and other operational, compliance and conformation issues.
Key stakeholders
External service suppliers, Operations team, Product Suppliers, Sales team, Finance team, Leadership team.
Who we are looking for
We need someone around three things (in the main);
Duties and Responsibilities
Skills and experience required
Please apply with covering letter, CV and salary expectations to jobs@northsouthwines.co.uk
Application deadline: 8th December 2022
North South Wines is committed to Diversity Equity and Inclusion