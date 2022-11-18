Champagne available in corporate boxes despite World Cup alcohol ban

By James Bayley

FIFA has reversed its decision to sell alcohol at all eight World Cup stadiums in Qatar, just 48 hours before the tournament kicks off.

As a conservative Muslim nation, the sale of alcohol is strictly controlled in Qatar, however, exceptions were going to be made for the World Cup, a competition that counts American beer brand Budweiser as one of its headline sponsors.

According to The Guardian, the deal with Budweiser is worth £63m and the ban could result in legal action.

In a statement, FIFA said: “Following discussions between host country authorities and Fifa, a decision has been made to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages on the Fifa Fan Festival, other fan destinations and licensed venues, removing sales points of beer from Qatar’s World Cup 2022 stadium perimeters.

“There is no impact to the sale of Bud Zero, which will remain available at all Qatar’s World Cup stadiums.”

Moments before the news broke, Budweiser quipped in a since-deleted Tweet: “Well, this is awkward…”

The ban, however, will not be extended to corporate boxes, where alcohol will still be available.

Prices start from $22,450 (per suite), where guests can enjoy, “a selection of soft drinks, beers, Champagne, sommelier-selected wines, and premium spirits,” according to the official booking site.





