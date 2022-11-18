Subscriber login Close [x]
Château de Pommard signs distribution deal with New Generation Wines

By James Bayley
Published:  18 November, 2022

Château de Pommard, the longstanding Burgundy estate, has agreed a distribution partnership with New Generation Wines (New Gen) to be its exclusive importer in the UK. 

The new agreement will enable Château de Pommard to expand its presence within the premium UK wine market.

"This is an exciting moment for our family and our wines," said Michael Baum, CEO and propriétaire of Château de Pommard.

"Our Clos Marey-Monge 2021 wines have just been certified biodynamic by Demeter and we were searching for the right partner to launch this new vintage properly in the United Kingdom, and we're delighted to say that it will be New Generation Wines. They share our values and our ambition."

Founded in 2006, New Gen has an impressive portfolio that combines family-owned, boutique organic and biodynamic producers with some of the best-known names in the wine world such as Kumeu River and Boekenhoutskloof.

James McKenna, MD of New Generation, said, "This partnership comes at an important stage of our development. We believe there is excellent potential in the market for hand-crafted Burgundy and we’re confident that New Generation will help Château de Pommard align with the finest restaurateurs and retailers in the UK.

"Château de Pommard is a distinguished estate, producing impeccable wines from exceptional sites – their pioneering spirit and business ethos is closely aligned with ours. We look forward to a long and purposeful journey together."

Today, the wines are available in some of the world's leading establishments, such as Pierre Gagnaire and Georges Blanc in France, L'Atelier Joël Robuchon in Shanghai, and Inter Scaldes in the Netherlands. In the UK, New Generation Wines has a solid network of premium clients that will soon welcome Château de Pommard and Famille Carabello-Baum's cuvées onto their wine lists.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to start this partnership with New Gen Wines who share our values of top quality wines and sustainability," concluded David Soulard, Europe export manager at Château de Pommard. "New Gen are the ideal partner to help us meet the increasing demand in the UK for more sustainable wines."



 

