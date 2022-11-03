D.O. Navarra announce collaboration with Sarah Jane Evans MW and Susy Atkins

D.O. Navarra has announced a collaboration with Susy Atkins and Sarah Jane Evans MW, to help promote the region's wines in the UK.

The partnership will launch with Susy Atkins, who will be focusing on consumers, engaging her followers and readers about the variety of wines available from Navarra.

Atkins said: “Having revisited Navarra just recently, I’m all set for a splendid autumn showcasing the region’s marvellously diverse range of wines in a series of inspiring events and articles.”

Sarah Jane Evans MW will take over the reins in early 2023 with a focus on educating trade professionals about the wines from the region. She said: “I’m looking forward to talking and tasting Navarra. The ancient kingdom had such a long and significant history in Spain. Today its winemakers are making their mark on the wine world with a winning combination of innovation and tradition.”

Commenting on the campaign, Elena Arraiza, the new general manager at D.O. Navarra, added: “It is a great honour to count on the support of Susy and Sarah Jane – two of the UK’s leading wine experts. Following their visit to the region earlier this year we are delighted that they were inspired and enthused by what they, saw, learnt, and tasted.”



