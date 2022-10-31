Hospices de Beaune will pay tribute to the late Louis-Fabrice Latour

By James Bayley

The 162nd edition of the annual Hospices de Beaune wine sale on Sunday, 20 November will present a total of 51 different cuvées of the 2022 vintage produced from vineyards across the Hospices’ 60-hectare holdings, now in its second year of organic conversion.

These 51 cuvées will be divided into 802 lots: 620 barrels of red wines and 182 barrels of white wines. This year’s offering will include two new cuvées: Corton Grand Cru cuvée Les Renardes and Beaune 1er cru Clos des Mouches cuvée Hugues et Louis Bétault.

Sotheby's is working again with the Hospices de Beaune, preparing for this year’s auction. As per tradition, funds raised from the sale will be invested in the hospital facilities and buildings managed by the Hospices Civils de Beaune.

For its 162nd sale, the Hospices de Beaune will pay tribute to the late Louis-Fabrice Latour – the head of Burgundy négociant Maison Louis Latour, a leading figure in Burgundy and a loyal supporter of the auction who sadly passed away in September – with a unique charity piece, a barrel of a Corton grand cru from the hill of Corton.

The proceeds from the sale of the charity barrel, also known as the Pièce des Présidents (Presidents’ barrel), will support two organisations: the Princesse Margot association, which supports children with cancer, and the World Vision organisation, whose mission is to help the most vulnerable children.

Flavie Flament, presenter, and Benoit Magimel, actor, will preside over the sale of the Pièce des Présidents in the Halle de Beaune.

Marie-Anne Ginoux, MD of Sotheby's France, said: “For the past year, we have been fully aware of the historic significance of our support for the world's oldest and most famous charity auction. In 2021, we had the honour of organising the 161st edition alongside the Hospices de Beaune for the first time.

“This new adventure began in the spring of 2021 and was punctuated by events held in more than 15 cities across the United States, Central America, Asia and Europe, before culminating in the Halle de Beaune with a huge success: a total raised of €12.6 million and a record price for the Presidents' Piece, sold for €800,000.”

