    Australian Vintage Ltd: Key Account Manager - Wholesale and Convenience

    Published:  27 October, 2022

    Australian Vintage Limited (AVL) is an ASX listed company and owner of the multi-award winning McGuigan, Tempus Two, Nepenthe and Barossa Valley Wine Company brands.

    At AVL our purpose is to make the world a smaller place through sharing good times.

    We are proud to be committed to an ESG strategy that encompasses environmental impact and climate action, alongside social impact initiatives to support communities and good corporate governance. We have set an ambitious climate target – informed by current climate science – to achieve Net Zero carbon emissions by 2040 across the entire value chain. Our Buronga Hill winery and Merbein packaging facility are 100% powered by wind and solar.

    About the role:

    • Home based (with regular travel to customers and Croydon office)
    • Competitive benefits, including 26 weeks of paid primary carer parental leave
    • ASX listed, global wine business

    Due to internal mobility, we are currently seeking a highly motivated and commercially minded Key Account Manager to join our growing business. The primary responsibilities of the Key Account Manager role are the direct account management responsibility for designated customers to deliver budgeted sales, profit and volume targets.

    This role is well suited to a National Account Executive or Category Executive looking for the next step or to make the jump to sales.

    Reporting to the Business Manager your primary duties will include:

    • Achieve set JBP/business agreement sales and margin targets, as well as the successful implementation of all aspects of the JBPs/plans, including promotions, NPD, trade marketing; service levels.
    • Foster excellent commercial relations with the buyers as well as commercially key personnel;
    • Providing account support as required to the Business Manager and NAC to maintain industry leading customer service levels across our key accounts
    • Grow AVL’s portfolio with the customers and identify/deliver new opportunities for products or new business
    • Ensure implementation of appropriate customer specific sales and trade marketing initiatives (with guidance from the Customer Marketing Manager) that support our marketing and customer objectives
    • Help build appropriate promotion plans/campaigns around key trading periods to ensure share of shelf space is achieved
    • Liaise regularly with the commercial and supply teams to ensure all orders and service levels meet customer requirements

    We are looking for:

    • Excellent Communication Skills: This role requires a high degree of stakeholder management and presenting both internally and externally. The successful applicant is comfortable working closely with multiple stakeholders but is also confident addressing groups.
    • Strong commercial acumen: We are looking for someone with strong financial literacy and proven ability to work well with data and insights.
    • Agility: As our business continues to grow, we are looking for individuals who excel in a fast-paced environment and high-pact roles.
    • Previous Account Experience: The successful candidate will have previous account experience as a Key Account Executive, National Account Executive, Category Executive or equivalent.  
    • FMCG/Liquor Experience: The successful candidate will have previous experience working in either the FMCG or the drinks industry.

    AVL Benefits: 

    • Primary carer parental leave offering 26 weeks paid leave
    • Secondary carers parental leave offering 4 weeks paid leave
    • Life insurance
    • Bupa Health Insurance
    • Mental health and wellbeing training and support
    • Annual wine allowance, wine education and tastings
    • Options to purchase additional annual leave
    • Sabbaticals and career breaks
    • Continuation of pension while on paid and unpaid parental leave
    • Flexible working
    • Learning and Development opportunities (e.g. Wine & Spirits Education Trust wine training)

     

    To apply please visit our careers website - http://careers.australianvintage.com.au/

    Check out more about our Net Zero goals HERE 

    Applications close: Wednesday 9th November 

    To learn more about Australian Vintage, please visit our website at: https://www.australianvintage.com.au/

     

    Teetotal PM headed for No. 10

    Demand for super-premium wine and spirit...

    Squeezed shoppers sticking to brands ove...

    Bibendum boosts Spanish portfolio

    Nick Gillett: Why sugar and spice don’t...

    Tim Atkin MW: The value of honesty in wine

    Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
    Wine Stars Awards

    Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

