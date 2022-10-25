Louis Jadot offers training and support package for indie merchants

By James Bayley

As part of a Drinks Trust initiative, Louis Jadot will sponsor 20 places for independent merchants on WSET Level 1 courses, it has been revealed.

The programme will also include, courtesy of Louis Jadot, an online Burgundy masterclass with a selection of Louis Jadot wines, a tasting with a Louis Jadot ambassador, and an educational trip to Burgundy for the highest-scoring individual.

Ross Carter, CEO, said: “The Drinks Trust is grateful to Hatch Mansfield and Louis Jadot for supporting our Develop programme with the WSET Level 1 in Wine for independent merchants.

“Since its planning and launch in February, Develop has become a cornerstone of the charity’s work, delivering quality skills-based training and enhancing workplace opportunity and confidence, and in turn, making the drinks and hospitality industry stronger.

“We are extremely grateful to industry businesses like Hatch Mansfield for its shared vision, and for investing not only in our Develop programme but most importantly investing in the future of our drinks industry.”

Katarina Luciakova, Louis Jadot brand manager at Hatch Mansfield, added: “We are delighted to partner with the Drinks Trust to support their Develop programme and the independent sector.

“Especially in recent years, the independent sector has been at the forefront of the wine industry and is often one of the first points of contact for new wine consumers.

“It is, therefore, crucial for us and the industry to support education and offer resources to increase knowledge about all things Burgundy and to help anyone new to wine to fall in love with this incredible wine region.”

Applicants can choose to sit the course online or to attend a course in person from a list of WSET-approved providers.

Applications for funding open in November 2022. Courses can be attended any time up until the end of March 2023, according to the applicant’s choice and provide availability.

