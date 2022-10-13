Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. Analysis & Insights

Italy's northeast: A cool and crisp offer for the UK

By James Lawrence
Published:  13 October, 2022

Industrious, dynamic and diverse, northeast Italy is one of the nation’s viticultural powerhouses. Yet the region has arguably become a victim of its own success: exports to the UK are largely dominated by Prosecco and other internationally renowned styles, such as Amarone and Pinot Grigio. A great deal of excellent wine, very much on-trend in terms of moderate alcohol, has been sidelined. However, with consumers starting to grasp the profusion of what northeast Italy can offer, key stakeholders have a renewed focus on bringing esoteric styles to our indie merchants and restaurants in 2022.

Access to this article is restricted.

You need to have a valid subscription to access this content. If you already have a subscription please log in.

Subscribe

Subscribe today for unrestricted access to ALL content and receive all email newsletters.


Already a subscriber?

Please log in using the link at the top of the page to see this article and all subscriber-only content.

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

UK pub closures have doubled in last thr...

Vranken-Pommery tests the waters of vine...

Nick Gillett: Greenwashing – are you loo...

Enotria & Coe publishes new Sustainabili...

Aldi launches 70 new wines with the help...

2022 Douro harvest: “We faced some of th...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Blind Ambition Review – rags-to-riches story is important lesson for wine industry

Wet stones and other WSET befuddlements

The comfort of Another Round

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Restaurant Manager Role

...

Majestic Commercial: Area Sales Manager roles

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95