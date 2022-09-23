English Sparkling Wine pioneer Ridgeview achieve B Corp certification

By James Bayley

Ridgeview, the Sussex-based sparkling wine producer, has achieved B Corp accreditation following a rigorous application process.

Situated in the South Downs National Park, Ridgeview achieved an overall B Corp impact score of 92.9.

The estate gained notably high scores in areas such as ‘Environment’, ‘Ethics & Transparency’, ‘Diversity, Equity & Inclusion’, ‘Mission & Engagement’ and ‘Governance’.

Tamara Roberts, Ridgeview’s second-generation CEO, said: “Joining the B Corporation community feels like coming home, and their values align completely with ours. We are a business built on a holistic approach to decision-making that is not solely focused on profit but that which benefits our people and planet too.

“To be a part of the B Corp network, we can amplify and accelerate our positive impact collaboratively with other businesses, looking to ways to do things better and differently. It’s about doing the right thing and supporting our business firmly with our values as part of a community of businesses with a common purpose. The job is not done, and nor will it ever be; we need to continue to look to ways in which we can learn and grow.”

Ridgeview joins 5,575 global businesses and 950 UK companies such as The Body Shop, Propercorn, Ella’s Kitchen, Hawksmoor and Ridgeview’s partners at Exclusive Collection, who have recently joined forces by planting a vineyard on their South Lodge site.

The estate is one of only 25 global wineries certified as a B Corp, including Symington Family Estates, Champagne Heidsieck, Bonterra and England’s own The Uncommon, which produces English sparkling wine in a can.

Chris Turner, Executive Director of B Lab UK, added: “We are pleased to have B Corps of all shapes and sizes as part of our community. Business is a powerful force, and B Corps demonstrate that you can do good in any sector. Welcoming Ridgeview is an exciting moment; they have an opportunity to lead the way within the English Wine industry. The rest of the B Corp community and we are pleased to support Ridgeview in paving the way for a new way of doing things.”

This latest milestone is characteristic of Ridgeview, a Harpers Sustainability Charter signatory. In November 2021, Ridgeview proudly served its wine to global leaders at the United Nations Climate Change Conference 2021 (COP26).







