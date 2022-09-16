Masons of Yorkshire launches Cocktail Star of the North competition

By James Bayley

The fully-independent gin business, Masons of Yorkshire, is leading a search for the next ‘bartending star’ in the North of England.

Top bartenders are invited to create cocktails using at least 35ml of Masons’ flagship product, The Original Gin – the first to be distilled in Yorkshire.

The winning cocktail entry will become one of Masons of Yorkshire’s permanent signature serves on the Masons’ website and will be seeded out to bars and restaurants all over the North of England.

The first place prize also includes an overnight stay at Grantley Hall with dinner in Bar and Restaurant Eighty-Eight - which serves up an enticing fusion of Eastern cuisine and the finest Yorkshire produce.

The second prize is a mixed case of 6 Masons Gins, personally signed by Karl and Cathy Mason – founders of Masons of Yorkshire.

James Bell, head of marketing at Masons of Yorkshire, said: “Masons is synonymous with Yorkshire, and we want Yorkshire to be known for leading the way in world-class mixology. Bartenders are the lifeblood of our drinks business, and we want this competition to celebrate the creativity of the amazing mixologists in the North.”

A shortlist of entries will be drawn up on September 20. Entrants have to send their idea to info@masonsofyorkshire.com with ‘Cocktail Competition’ as the entry line and explain how their entry embodies the Masons of Yorkshire ethos around quality, ambition, teamwork and passion.

The final competition will take place on September 29 at Pastel in Leeds. Alternatively, visit the Masons website for more info.





