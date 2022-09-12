Subscriber login Close [x]
Sake is set to take London restaurants by storm this October

By James Bayley
Published:  12 September, 2022

Restaurants across the capital will be celebrating Sake next month, with a range of special promotions launching on 1 October – World Sake Day.

Japanese eateries will be joined by a host of non-Japanese restaurants this autumn, highlighting the versatility of Sake with global cuisines, especially seafood.

Around 30 London restaurants will participate in the promotion, with further details to be announced later this month.

In return, participating restaurants will benefit from bespoke training from a WSET-qualified Sake expert; support from a UK Sake distributor in developing menus and matching Sakes with different dishes; plus supporting PR and social media activity. 

Aoi Kuze, director of event organisers JFOODO London, said: “Sake is made with care and passion for producing a high quality but very accessible drink that has enormous versatility. Traditional yet contemporary, it matches well with many different cuisines, especially seafood. 

“Through this promotion, with the support of some exciting London restaurants and our esteemed UK distributors, we are looking forward to introducing more UK diners to the varied styles, aromas and flavours of Sake throughout October. 

“The Sake market outside of Japan continues to grow, and we see great potential for further expansion here in the UK where there is a clear appetite, especially in London, to discover new, high-quality food and drink.” 

Any restaurants wishing to enquire about getting involved should contact steve.abrahams@slamcommunications.com



 

