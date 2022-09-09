All change for OZ wine brands including Hill-Smith Family announcement

By James Bayley

The Hill-Smith Family has announced a new inclusive name for its wine business – Hill-Smith Family Estates.

The estate, founded in 1849, boasts a portfolio that includes Yalumba, Jansz Tasmania, Pewsey Vale Vineyard, Heggies Vineyard, Oxford Landing, Dalrymple Vineyards and Nautilus Estate of Marlborough.

Chairman and fifth-generation proprietor Robert Hill-Smith described the evolution as an exciting change to position the business for future generations whilst acknowledging the diversity of the family wine business today.

“We have come a long way since 1849, when my great-great-grandfather purchased a modest 10-acre plot of land near Angaston, in what is now Eden Valley.”

“We have evolved from a single brand at Yalumba to a family of wine brands and businesses; made of many parts all linked by our commitment to and enjoyment of wine,” said Hill-Smith.

“Hill-Smith Family Estates represents us as a proud wine family, reflecting the generations of innovation and pioneering spirit of our forebears that have led us to where we sit in the wine universe today.”

MD Nick Waterman added: “While much has changed for us over the years, the Hill-Smith Family has continuously nurtured, protected and guided the business to succeed today and for future generations.”

“We are very proud of the diversity of our business and our contribution to the wine community. Hill-Smith Family Estates enables our wine brands and distribution businesses to retain their individual identities and at the same time provide us with a stage to show how they are all connected,” said Waterman.

Meanwhile, Scotchmans Hill celebrates its 40th Anniversary with a return to the UK market after joining the Cachet Wine portfolio and will be available through independent wine merchants and the on-trade.

The premium maritime cool climate estate, whose first vintage was in 1982, is situated in the heart of the Bellarine Peninsula, and rated amongst James Halliday’s Top 100 Wineries.

Robin Brockett, winemaker at Scotchmans Hill said: “It is with great excitement that Scotchmans Hill has returned to the UK market after nearly a 15-year absence. We have teamed up with Cachet Wine and feel very privileged to be working with such an outstanding and esteemed company, distributing our wines.”

David Archibald, sales director of Cachet Wine, added: “We are absolutely delighted to be working with Robin and the team, and reintroducing the wines to the UK market.

“Naturally, we were attracted initially by the quality of the wines. I have rarely tasted wines with such elegance and finesse.

“We source wines from family-owned, independent wineries with good values and ethos and who farm sustainably. Scotchmans Hill is a perfect fit.”







