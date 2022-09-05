Subscriber login Close [x]
The Bloomsbury Club UK relaunches with ‘supplier first’ model

By James Bayley
Published:  05 September, 2022

London-based spirits distributor, The Bloomsbury Club, is relaunching today to help brand owners “retain control of their products” in a competitive marketplace.

Originally founded by Carl Stephenson (right) in 2015, the business has brought in fellow drinks industry veteran Mike Beavan, formerly of SPIRIT.ED, as its new CEO. 

From today (September 5), the Bloomsbury Club will start trading with six new ‘Partnership Brands’ to help fulfil specific opportunities in the UK market.

Bloomsbury Club founder Carl Stephenson said: "This is a collective funding arrangement. Partnership Brands contribute an administration fee towards an overall greater sales team cost. Bloomsbury will be incentivised through negotiated commissions, and full sales margin is returned to the Partnership Brand.”

As a result, the new blueprint will help to distribute some of the margins back to the brand owner.

‘The Club’ is said to be positioned as a “compelling one-stop-shop for drinks trade buyers looking for premium, boutique spirits and non-alcoholic drinks brands, with credible brand histories.”

Stephenson added: “We are passionate about the benefits this new distribution model approach will bring.

“Bloomsbury will allow brands to deal directly with the trade via our channel specialist sales team and, importantly, retain their margin for their own allocation choices.”

The six invited new ‘Partnership Brands’ are: Copper Rivet Distillery’s Dockyard Gin, Vela Vodka and Son of a Gun; The Brixton Distillery’s Market Row Botanical Rum; HeavenSake; Mezcal Xamán; Blackwell Rum and 007 Edition; and Laiba Cocktails.



