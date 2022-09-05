New South Wales Wine announces first-ever UK trade tasting

By James Bayley

New South Wales Wine will showcase 17 producers (five with UK distribution and the rest looking for importers) later this month for its first-ever UK trade and press standing.

Sixty eight wines will be presented for attendees to sample and taste in Australia House on 21 September.

Well-known regions such as the Hunter Valley (Australia’s oldest wine region), Orange and Mudgee will be available to try alongside emerging regions like the Canberra district, the Central Ranges and Hilltops.

Angus Barnes, head of New South Wales Wine, says, “We are very excited to be holding our first stand-alone regional tasting in the UK, our most important export market. It’s a great opportunity for us to shine a spotlight on our region and show the UK trade and press what New South Wales wine is all about and the quality and rich diversity of styles it can offer.

“No doubt the big names like Brokenwood and Tyrrell’s will be familiar, but we will also be introducing some exciting new producers and several emerging fine wine regions.”

Accounting for 32% of Australia’s $44 billion wine economy, a UK trade tasting for New South Wales Wine has been long overdue.

There will also be four masterclasses which visitors are encouraged to sign up for in advance as places are limited.

Masterclasses:

Orange – a chance to learn more about this region’s elegant cool climate wines

The New Wave – visitors can discover the latest exciting emerging regions of New South Wales

Hunter Valley Semillon and Chardonnay followed by Hunter Valley Shiraz – one of Australia’s best-known wine regions, where soil dates back 280 million years, famed for its long-lived Semillons and some of the oldest Shiraz vines on the planet!

To register and guarantee your place at the tasting and the masterclasses, please visit: NSW UK Trade Tasting: 'Birthplace of Australian Wine'.







