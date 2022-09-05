SPIRITS OF VIRTUE – UK NATIONAL ACCOUNT MANAGER

UK National Accounts, both off and on-trade is a key focus for the business as it expands; we are looking to strengthen the team with a number of key National Account sales appointments, with responsibilities across key accounts, with whom you’ll have strong existing relationships.
Spirit of Virtue was founded in 2018, by brothers Roddy and Kerr Nicoll. The company produces a wide range of zero alcohol spirit alternatives, and is based in Clydebank, Scotland.
Spirits of Virtue is a small, lean, entrepreneurial business with big ambitions, one of the first businesses to recognise and understand the growing importance of the no and lo alcohol category globally.
Spirits of Virtue has grown swiftly to become one of the leading distributors of zero alcohol products in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and UAE. Other international markets include Australia, United States, India, and the Far East. In the UK, the company supplies own brand and exclusive products to Asda and Lidl.
UK National Accounts, both off and on-trade is a key focus for the business as it expands; we are looking to strengthen the team with a number of key National Account sales appointments, with responsibilities across key accounts, with whom you’ll have strong existing relationships.
Reporting to: Business Development Director
Hours: Fulltime, permanent contract
Location: Our offices are in Clydebank, Scotland, but we are open minded about your location; each director works independently, largely out of the office, and we would adopt a similar strategy with our sales teams.
Salary: Competitive salary commensurate with experience. Full benefits package available.
Key Responsibilities:
Key requirements:
Additional Skills:
To apply, please send your CV to:-
Nicola Benzie