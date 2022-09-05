Subscriber login Close [x]
    SPIRITS OF VIRTUE – UK NATIONAL ACCOUNT MANAGER

    Published:  05 September, 2022

    UK National Accounts, both off and on-trade is a key focus for the business as it expands; we are looking to strengthen the team with a number of key National Account sales appointments, with responsibilities across key accounts, with whom you’ll have strong existing relationships.

    Spirit of Virtue was founded in 2018, by brothers Roddy and Kerr Nicoll. The company produces a wide range of zero alcohol spirit alternatives, and is based in Clydebank, Scotland.

    Spirits of Virtue is a small, lean, entrepreneurial business with big ambitions, one of the first businesses to recognise and understand the growing importance of the no and lo alcohol category globally.

    Spirits of Virtue has grown swiftly to become one of the leading distributors of zero alcohol products in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and UAE. Other international markets include Australia, United States, India, and the Far East. In the UK, the company supplies own brand and exclusive products to Asda and Lidl.

    Reporting to:  Business Development Director

    Hours: Fulltime, permanent contract

    Location: Our offices are in Clydebank, Scotland, but we are open minded about your location; each director works independently, largely out of the office, and we would adopt a similar strategy with our sales teams.

    Salary: Competitive salary commensurate with experience. Full benefits package available.

    Key Responsibilities:

    • Provide outstanding service to your customers  
    • Build and maintain strong relationships with key retailers and national customers within identified target group – this will include FMCG, national brewers, C&Cs, Impulse and Convenience, National distributor
    • Deliver on sales and margin targets
    • Build and maintain strong relationships with all key team members within each customer group
    • Work across our business: Buying, Customer Service, Technical and Finance to ensure all projects are delivered to a high standard
    • Understand customer operational systems
    • Manage tender processes  
    • Manage JBP process
    • Ensure all relevant information and data for the account is communicated internally

    Key requirements:

    • Experienced national off trade account manager; experienced national on trade account manager
    • Previous FMCG experience required
    • Strong contacts within both sectors
    • Ability to work independently within a defined framework
    • Methodical and meticulous
    • Able to challenge and change process to improve efficiency and customer experience
    • Entrepreneurial attitude to sales, self-motivated and tenacious
    • Travel to suppliers and our offices as required
    • Develop in depth knowledge of both the sector, and the products within the Spirits of Virtue portfolio

    Additional Skills:

    • Desire to continue to learn and develop
    • Contribute to the wider success of Spirits of Virtue, by sharing knowledge and supporting colleagues
    • Provide customer training, support events and trade shows, as required

     To apply, please send your CV to:-

    Nicola Benzie 

    nicola@spiritsofvirtue.com

