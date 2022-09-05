SPIRITS OF VIRTUE – UK NATIONAL ACCOUNT MANAGER

UK National Accounts, both off and on-trade is a key focus for the business as it expands; we are looking to strengthen the team with a number of key National Account sales appointments, with responsibilities across key accounts, with whom you’ll have strong existing relationships.

Spirit of Virtue was founded in 2018, by brothers Roddy and Kerr Nicoll. The company produces a wide range of zero alcohol spirit alternatives, and is based in Clydebank, Scotland.

Spirits of Virtue is a small, lean, entrepreneurial business with big ambitions, one of the first businesses to recognise and understand the growing importance of the no and lo alcohol category globally.

Spirits of Virtue has grown swiftly to become one of the leading distributors of zero alcohol products in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and UAE. Other international markets include Australia, United States, India, and the Far East. In the UK, the company supplies own brand and exclusive products to Asda and Lidl.

Reporting to: Business Development Director

Hours: Fulltime, permanent contract

Location: Our offices are in Clydebank, Scotland, but we are open minded about your location; each director works independently, largely out of the office, and we would adopt a similar strategy with our sales teams.

Salary: Competitive salary commensurate with experience. Full benefits package available.

Key Responsibilities:

Provide outstanding service to your customers

Build and maintain strong relationships with key retailers and national customers within identified target group – this will include FMCG, national brewers, C&Cs, Impulse and Convenience, National distributor

Deliver on sales and margin targets

Build and maintain strong relationships with all key team members within each customer group

Work across our business: Buying, Customer Service, Technical and Finance to ensure all projects are delivered to a high standard

Understand customer operational systems

Manage tender processes

Manage JBP process

Ensure all relevant information and data for the account is communicated internally

Key requirements:

Experienced national off trade account manager; experienced national on trade account manager

Previous FMCG experience required

Strong contacts within both sectors

Ability to work independently within a defined framework

Methodical and meticulous

Able to challenge and change process to improve efficiency and customer experience

Entrepreneurial attitude to sales, self-motivated and tenacious

Travel to suppliers and our offices as required

Develop in depth knowledge of both the sector, and the products within the Spirits of Virtue portfolio

Additional Skills:

Desire to continue to learn and develop

Contribute to the wider success of Spirits of Virtue, by sharing knowledge and supporting colleagues

Provide customer training, support events and trade shows, as required

To apply, please send your CV to:-

Nicola Benzie

nicola@spiritsofvirtue.com