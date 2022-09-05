Subscriber login Close [x]
    Spirits of Virtue - Trade Marketing Executive

    Published:  05 September, 2022

    We are looking for an experienced trade marketer; if you’re currently in an FMCG sales role and you’re looking to make the jump to marketing, we’d love to hear from you.

    Spirit of Virtue was founded in 2018, by brothers Roddy and Kerr Nicoll. The company produces a wide range of zero alcohol spirit alternatives, and is based in Clydebank, Scotland.

    Spirits of Virtue is a small, lean, entrepreneurial business with big ambitions, one of the first businesses to recognise and understand the growing importance of the no and lo alcohol category globally.

    Spirits of Virtue has grown swiftly to become one of the leading distributors of zero alcohol products in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and UAE. Other international markets include Australia, United States, India, and the Far East. In the UK, the company supplies own brand and exclusive products to Asda and Lidl.

    What is this role:

    Working collaboratively and cross functionally between the Sales & Marketing teams, the Trade Marketing Executive will own and execute best-in-class trade marketing activation plans. This role will support multiple brands in our portfolio, as well as bespoke own brand and exclusives.

    A good Trade Marketer needs to work between the marketing and sales teams and activate campaigns.

    Reporting to:  Business Development Director

    Hours: Fulltime, permanent contract

    Location: Our offices are in Clydebank, Scotland, but we are open minded about your location; each director works independently, largely out of the office, and we would adopt a similar strategy with our sales teams.

    Salary: Competitive salary commensurate with experience. Full benefits package available.

    Key responsibilities:

    • Support the sales team in building and executing creative customer marketing strategies across key accounts
    • Establish and track brand performance against commercial and marketing KPIs - volume; revenue; gross margin contribution; market share
    • Act as key link between Sales and Marketing teams. Collaborating with Marketing and Business Managers to achieve mutually profitable objectives across key/national accounts through insights lead activation
    • Managing and developing relationships with internal & external stakeholders
    • Ownership of UK on and off Retail activation plans
    • Ownership of activation plans for these sectors
    • Ownership of UK, European, and internationals trade events calendar
    • Seasonal campaign development, ensuring share of shelf space is achieved during key trading periods
    • Supporting on implementation of an omnichannel strategy
    • Implementation of promotional brand partnerships, bringing them to life in key retailers / channels

    Key requirements:

    • A people person: Someone with exceptional communication skills with a proven track record for developing relationships and working cross-functionally.
    • A Trade Marketing Enthusiast: The successful candidate will have a passion and understanding of Trade Marketing. Either 2 years’ experience in a marketing role or previous experience in an FMCG sales role.
    • A creative and commercial thinker: We are looking for someone who enjoys tackling both sides of a marketing brief. This person brings a creative flair but is also comfortable digging into the data and demonstrates strong commercial acumen. 
    • Industry knowledge: Previous experience in FMCG is preferred. You will have a genuine passion for consumer trends and possess a curiosity to understand what drives consumer behaviour. 

    To apply for this role, please send a current CV to:-

    Nicola Benzie 

    nicola@spiritsofvirtue.com

