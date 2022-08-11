Subscriber login Close [x]
Single vineyard pioneer to depart Ramón Bilbao

By James Lawrence
Published:  11 August, 2022

Lalomba project director Alberto Saldon has announced his decision to resign from his post at Rioja stalwart Ramón Bilbao.

Initiated in 2016 by Saldon and Ramón Bilbao’s director of innovation Rosana Lisa, the Lalomba project involved the construction of a new winery, solely dedicated to the production of terroir-driven wines from superior plots.

“Over the years, we have developed an intimate understanding of our terroirs. We have worked hard to express our vineyards with respect, vision and determination. We have studied, observed and listened,” Saldon said.

A trio of Lalomba wines, including a Finca Lalinde rosé, were launched in 2020.

However, Saldon told Harpers this week that tomorrow (12 August) would be his last day at the bodega, owned by the Zamora group.

“Leaving Ramón Bilbao has been a complicated decision, but in life we must always go for the challenges that inspire and excite us. I'm about to embark upon a new challenge with all those ingredients. I am joining the Sogrape group (owner of LAN and Santiago Rúiz wineries) to contribute to their ongoing mission statement to produce excellent Riojan wines,” he said.

It is unclear whether Saldon will be pursuing a new single vineyard project at the Sogrape group. In a farewell email to his friends and colleagues, he expressed “thanks for trusting in me, for all your patience, all our debates, all your love, for helping to build this project together, for all of the successes and failures. For all of it.

“Now it is time to start another wine journey, a new challenge, a new purpose.”

The name of his successor has not yet been revealed.

Look out for more content on Rioja and Spain in our upcoming regional report, out with the October issue of Harpers

Search

