Familia Torres will supply 50% of its own energy at its Pacs del Penedès winery by 2023

By James Bayley
Published:  04 August, 2022

The forward-thinking Spanish winery, Familia Torres, aims to supply 50% of the energy at its Pacs del Penedès facility by early 2023. 

Familia Torres will utilise the renewable energy generated by its on-site solar panels and a biomass boiler. 

The family-owned business, now in its 5th generation, is determined to lead the fight against climate change in the wine industry and achieve its target of reducing direct and indirect CO2 emissions by 60% before 2030 and becoming a carbon-neutral winery by 2040.

Miguel A. Torres, president of Familia Torres, said: “We need to speed up and intensify the efforts to reduce CO2 emissions across all industries and levels. We’re facing a climate emergency that’s already irreversible, as shown by the heat waves and fires we’re suffering in Spain and all over southern European, which will occur more and more frequently. 

“We need to decarbonise the economy urgently and try to adapt to the climate reality that can no longer be questioned by anyone.”

Since the Torres & Earth programme was launched in 2008, Familia Torres has invested around 17 million euros in climate change reduction and adaptation measures. 

The winery has also encouraged other businesses to follow suit – in 2019, Familia Torres co-founded International Wineries for Climate Action with the Californian winery Jackson Family Wines. Meanwhile, in 2021, Familia Torres co-founded the Regenerative Viticulture Association to help raise awareness for an agricultural model that could help reverse the harmful effects of climate change by maximising a vineyard’s ability to absorb atmospheric CO2; thanks to ground cover.



 

