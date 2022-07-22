Australian Vintage: Trade Marketing Executive - UK, Europe and North America

Australian Vintage Limited (AVL) is an ASX listed company and owner of the multi-award winning McGuigan, Tempus Two, Nepenthe and Barossa Valley Wine Company brands.

At AVL we believe in making the world a smaller place through sharing good times.

We are proud that our Buronga Hill Winery and Merbein Packaging Facility are 100% powered by wind and solar energy. Specifically, 30% coming from solar panels on site at the Buronga Hill winery and the balance coming from offsite wind and solar parks through our partner Flow Power. And this is just the start of our sustainability journey!

About the role:

Competitive benefits offering, including 26 weeks of paid primary carer parental leave

Flexible work environment - for us this means 40% of the time in the office and 60% of the time at home

Multi-region opportunity

Working collaboratively and cross functionally between the Sales & Marketing teams, the Trade Marketing Executive will own and execute best-in-class trade marketing activation plans. This role will support multiple wine brands in our portfolio including McGuigan and Tempus Two.

We know that the best Trade Marketers create magic between the marketing and sales teams. So, if you’re currently in an FMCG or Wine sales role and you’re looking to make the jump to marketing, we’d love to hear from you. And of course, we welcome experienced trade marketeers to apply!

Reporting to the Trade Marketing Manager – UK, Europe and North America your primary duties will include:

Support Trade Marketing Manager in building and executing creative customer marketing strategies across key accounts

Establish and track brand performance against commercial and marketing KPIs - volume; revenue; gross margin contribution; market share.

Act as key link between Sales and Marketing teams. Collaborating with Brand and Business Managers to achieve mutually profitable objectives across key/national accounts through insights lead activation.

Positively managing and proactively developing relationships with internal & external stakeholders.

Full ownership of UK Impulse / Online Retail activation plans.

Full ownership of On-Premise activation plans.

Full ownership Brandbank.

Full ownership of European trade events calendar – including ProWein, Wine Australia and UK retailer shows.

Seasonal campaign development, ensuring share of shelf space is achieved during key trading periods.

Supporting on implementation of an omnichannel strategy.

Implementation of promotional brand partnerships, bringing them to life in key retailers / channels.

We are looking for:

Someone with exceptional communication skills with a proven track record for developing relationships and working cross-functionally. A Trade Marketing Enthusiast: The successful candidate will have a passion and understanding of Trade Marketing. Either 2 years’ experience in a marketing role or previous experience in an FMCG/Wine sales role.

The successful candidate will have a passion and understanding of Trade Marketing. Either 2 years’ experience in a marketing role or previous experience in an FMCG/Wine sales role. A creative and commercial thinker: We are looking for someone who enjoys tackling both sides of a marketing brief. This person brings a creative flair but is also comfortable digging into the data and demonstrates strong commercial acumen.

We are looking for someone who enjoys tackling both sides of a marketing brief. This person brings a creative flair but is also comfortable digging into the data and demonstrates strong commercial acumen. Industry knowledge: Previous experience in FMCG, Drinks or Wine is preferred. You will have a genuine passion for consumer trends and possess a curiosity to understand what drives consumer behaviour.

Previous experience in FMCG, Drinks or Wine is preferred. You will have a genuine passion for consumer trends and possess a curiosity to understand what drives consumer behaviour. Qualifications: Degree in Business (Marketing) or related discipline

AVL Benefits:

Primary carer parental leave offering 26 weeks paid leave

Secondary carers parental leave offering 4 weeks paid leave

Life insurance

Bupa Health Insurance

Mental health and wellbeing training and support

Annual wine allowance, wine education and tastings

Options to purchase additional annual leave

Sabbaticals and career breaks

Continuation of pension while on paid and unpaid parental leave

To apply please visit our careers website - http://careers.australianvintage.com.au/

Applications close: Friday August 5th 2022

To learn more about Australian Vintage, please visit our website at: https://www.australianvintage.com.au/