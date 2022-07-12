Australian Vintage Ltd: Category Insights Manager UK, Europe and North America

Australian Vintage Limited (AVL) is an ASX listed company and owner of the multi-award winning McGuigan, Tempus Two, Nepenthe and Barossa Valley Wine Company brands.

At AVL we believe in making the world a smaller place through sharing good times.

We are proud that our Buronga Hill Winery and Merbein Packaging Facility are 100% powered by wind and solar energy. Specifically, 30% coming from solar panels on site at the Buronga Hill winery and the balance coming from offsite wind and solar parks through our partner Flow Power. And this is just the start of our sustainability journey!

About the role:

Flexible work environment - for us this means 40% of time in the office and 60% of time at home

Multi-region opportunity with direct line of management of an Insights Analyst

An exciting opportunity to work in the Wine category, as part of a global team with market leading brands McGuigan and Tempus Two. We are proud that McGuigan is the biggest brand in terms of volume across UK grocery, AND the No.1 still non-alcoholic branded wine! Not be outshined, Tempus Two is the fastest growing wine brand in the UK top 50.

We are seeking a Category Insights Manager who is commercially savvy, analytical and can story-tell customer and consumer insights, in a digestible yet actionable way. The Category Insights Manager will be required to clearly translate category and shopper data to build strategic relationships, drive growth and strengthen AVL’s position in the market. Whilst also being the continual and persuasive voice of the consumer, ensuring they’re at the heart of everything we do. The position will provide tactical and strategic support to the markets and sales teams, as well as identifying opportunities for growth in the short, medium and long-term horizon.

The role will have a direct line management of an Insight Analyst.

Reporting to the Head of Marketing –UK, Europe, and North America your primary duties will include:

Analysing a hybrid of consumer and category insights and trends.

Analyse consumer behaviour and shopper habits to identify trends and opportunities for growth.

Transform raw brand and sales data into actionable business insights.

Monitor, analyse and measure campaign effectiveness in multiple channels.

Provide regular insights to the marketing team to drive performance for the business.

Build profiles and hypotheses on data to communicate to customers efficiently and accurately.

Develop, manage and deliver monthly, quarterly and annual reporting.

Organise brand campaign analysis to obtain a 360 view of seasonal and tactical campaigns.

Mange qualitative and quantitative data with agencies including Nielsen, Kantar, and retailer specific.

Support product development strategy with insight on market, customer and consumer trends.

Interpret and share customer & consumer data to improve brand performance internally and externally.

Proactively identify opportunities for growth in the short, medium and long-term horizon.

Apply industry knowledge to be the persuasive voice of the consumer, ensuring they’re at the heart of everything we do.

Preparation of internal & external insight reports and projects as required.

Coordinate insight on behalf of the UK team with other AVL divisions.

Provide monthly insights reports for the Executive Committee, as well as ad hoc reports as required.

We are looking for:

Insights expertise: The successful candidate will have proven experience in understanding and managing market data who can successfully improve sales and marketing outcomes with category insights.

A commercial thinker: We are looking for someone who is comfortable digging into the data and demonstrates strong commercial acumen.

Industry knowledge: Previous experience in the UK and in FMCG, Drinks or Wine is preferred. You will have a genuine passion for consumer trends and possess a curiosity to understand what drives consumer behaviour.

AVL Benefits:

Primary carer parental leave offering 26 weeks paid leave

Secondary carers parental leave offering 4 weeks paid leave

Life insurance

Bupa Health Insurance

Mental health and wellbeing training and support

Annual wine allowance, wine education and tastings

Options to purchase additional annual leave

Sabbaticals and career breaks

Continuation of pension while on paid and unpaid parental leave

Flexible working

Learning and Development opportunities (e.g. Wine & Spirits Education Trust wine training)

To apply please visit our careers website - http://careers.australianvintage.com.au/

Applications close: Tuesday, 26 July 2022

To learn more about Australian Vintage, please visit our website at: https://www.australianvintage.com.au/