Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Chateau Ksara upgrades sustainability initiatives to tackle “extreme” climate pressure

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  20 June, 2022

Chateau Ksara, a leading Lebanese wine producer and one of the country’s oldest companies, has announced it is pushing forward with a roster of new climate action initiatives to tackle “extreme pressure” on natural resources.

The winery, which dates back to 1857, is claiming to have introduced some of the country’s most sustainable  climate action focused initiatives, which aim to benefit both the winery and the local community.

This includes a water treatment initiative that has “revolutionised the waste-water systems”, as well as teaming up with a local waste paper and board recycling company in the Bekaa Valley.

These changes are necessary, the producer said, after it became clear that Lebanon was at high risk from drought due to its locale in the Mediterranean basin and the ongoing effects of climate change.

“It is a particular priority in the Bekaa Valley, Lebanon’s main winemaking region, where rampant urbanisation in the past 15 years has put extreme pressure on the natural springs that have historically supplied the area,” industrial engineer, Kamil Chaoui, said. “Ksara spring, which used to flow all year long, 20 years ago, is now dry for approximately six months.”

Having grown up on the estate, Chaoui is now leading the innovations of Ksara’s sustainable development department.

His work includes ensuring water is safely discharged into the sewer system during the wet season or recycled during the dry season, thus irrigating the 6,300 square meters of gardens at the winery’s Bekaa Valley estate.

The winery can now safely dispose of 9,000 cubic meters of waste-water into the municipality system in one year. The next step is to recycle the water for non-viticultural use from June to November, reducing the reliance on the underground water. “By doing this we hope to set an example to the rest of the communities of the Bekaa,” Chaoui said.

The treatment is fully biological and works by introducing a colony of bacteria into the waste-water that feeds on the winemaking detritus such as sugars, pips and skins, all of which make the water unsuitable for recycling.

A team-up with Sicomo, a local waste paper and board recycling company in the Bekaa Valley, will also enhance the winery’s circular economy by using wine corks to create renewable energy.

Sicomo currently uses agricultural waste such as dry vine branches from the pruning season as biomass to generate steam, used in the drying process of recycled paper fibers.

 “As a natural product with a high calorific value, the wine cork can be exploited by the plant as raw material. Testing has shown that 100 wine corks can produce enough steam to recycle 1 kilogram of paper. We have also pledged to plant native oak trees, Maloul and Sindyan, with every 500 corks collected. The trees will be planted as part of a reforestation plan of 3.5 ha in the West Bekaa near the Barouk Nature Reserve,” Chaoui concluded.






Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Harpers' 30 Under 30 winners announced

French give green light for global Cheni...

Bancroft Wines appoints John Hutton as c...

Top 50 Drinks Wholesalers 2022

Gonzalez Byass tasting returns ahead of...

Sussex PDO approved ahead of English Win...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Wet stones and other WSET befuddlements

The Comfort of Another Round

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Maisons Marques et Domaines: Regional Sales Manager

...

Vineyards of Hampshire: Chair

...

Compagnie Medocaine: UK & Ireland Sales Account Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95