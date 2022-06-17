Subscriber login Close [x]
Sud de France pushed back to avoid rail strikes

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  17 June, 2022

Organisers of Sud de France have taken the decision to delay next week’s tasting due to ongoing travel disruption, with the event now being pushed back from June to July. 

The body was gearing up to celebrate the tenth edition of its Top 100 Wines of Occitanie on Tuesday 21 June, when producers were due to join from France. 

Due to ongoing train and tube strikes however, the event will now take place on Thursday 7 July, to make it easier for visitors and producers to celebrate and taste through the list. 

The 2022 edition will still highlight the progress of the region beyond standard Old World expectations, with the focus on fruit driven styles which are still expressive of local terroir. 

This year’s Top 100 also represents a notable increase in wines with organic or sustainable credentials. A total of 54% now fall within this bracket in 2022 versus 46% in 2021. A rise in fine wines (+£20 RRP) is now at 23%, thanks to the rise of some exceptional reds. Judges tended to choose fresher, fruitier reds, with over a third of the Top 100 red wines unoaked compared to a quarter in 2021.

Judges include chairman Tim Atkin MW, who led 13 top writers and principal trade buyers through a blind tasting of 403 entries from 97 producers back in April. 

Sud de France Top 100 Wines of Occitanie will take place on Thursday 7 July 10.30am to 5pm at One Great George Street, London SW1P 3AA.

An additional date will also take place on Tuesday 18 October from 10.30 to 5pm. The Top 100 Discovery Tasting will take place in London at a venue soon to be confirmed.

This will be a tasting of all 100 winning wines plus extra choice wines presented by 16 visiting producers. This new date will also give a fresh opportunity for producers to offer updates from their estates and the 2022 harvest.

 

 


