    Maisons Marques et Domaines: Regional Sales Manager

    Published:  15 June, 2022

    Maisons Marques et Domaines was established in 1986 by Champagne Louis Roederer and over the last three decades has established itself as one of the leading fine wine importers in the UK and is proud to represent some of the most renowned producers and iconic brands from the New and Old World with the binding philosophy throughout the portfolio one of family ownership, estate driven production and premium quality.

    To position ourselves for the next phase of business growth, we are looking to grow our Sales Team adding a Regional Account Manager to the business. The region runs from the Essex coast in the south and encompasses East Anglia, Northern Home Counties, East Midlands (including Birmingham) to South Humberside in the north.

    You will be responsible for delivering sustainable growth across the region, working with Independent wine merchants, Wholesalers selling to premium on-trade, and E-commerce businesses.

    You will be customer focussed and forge strong working relationships with our customers with a positive and professional approach, using your knowledge to add value through education, events and activations in the market.

    Internally proactive communication with customer service, finance and marketing is paramount to delivering customers’ needs and company growth. Working with a premium portfolio of wineries, you will work closely with the brand management team to ensure marketing plans are delivered in your region, including hosting tastings and events, leading customer visits to our portfolio of wineries, managing promotional programmes and budgets.

    You will be a self-starter, who is passionate and knowledgeable about fine wine (WSET Diploma is preferred) and have a strong commercial understanding and approach.

    If you are interested in joining Maisons Marques et Domaines, please send a covering letter and CV to Richard Billet:  APPLY HERE

