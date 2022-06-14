Subscriber login Close [x]
    Vineyards of Hampshire: Chair

    Published:  14 June, 2022

    Vineyards of Hampshire (VoH) is the marketing organisation promoting wines produced in Hampshire, which is widely recognised as producing some of the finest wines in the UK. After ten very successful years, VoH now wishes to appoint an independent Chair to move the organisation to the next level with the backing of the finest producers in the county.

    The Chair’s role will be to act as an ambassador for VoH and to build the organisation into a larger, more effective, body with a clear vision, mission and strategic direction that furthers the interests of the members. Those interests will largely amount to promoting the wines of Hampshire and encouraging wine tourism but also supporting members in their other wine interests in the county.

    Preferably residing in Hampshire, the Chair’s necessary skills will include:

    • Solid experience in the wine trade
    • Solid knowledge and experience of marketing and promotion
    • Good local contacts particularly in the political arena
    • Senior strategic leadership experience

    The role is for an initial term of three years and is likely to require no more than 3 days per week but is unpaid apart from reimbursement of expenses. The appointment is expected to be made by the end of July.

    Applications should be sent to zam@thegrangehampshire.co.uk and received no later than Friday 1st July  

