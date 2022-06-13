Bancroft Wines appoints John Hutton as consultant to sales and buying

By James Bayley

Bancroft Wines has announced John Hutton will be joining as a consultant to its sales and buying teams. As the former MD and latterly chairman of Fields, Morris & Verdin, Hutton brings a wealth of industry experience to the growing Bancroft Team.



Jon Worsley Bancroft’s CEO commented: "It is great to strengthen the company with John’s considerable knowledge and expertise, we are delighted to have him on board at such an exciting time for our business".

Damian Carrington, Bancroft’s agency director added: "I have had the privilege to work with John for well over a decade and I have learnt a huge amount over that time from his unique blend of commerciality and unrivalled ability to build relationships with customers and suppliers. I know the team will look forward to having John’s expertise to call upon."

Hutton concluded: "I am delighted to be supporting the Bancroft Wines team at such an important time for them as a business. Having had a little time from the industry out I am really looking forward to working with what is clearly a dynamic and fast-growing company and one focused on quality wines and long-term relationships which has always been a crucial principle for me throughout my career."