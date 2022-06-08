Subscriber login Close [x]
    Compagnie Medocaine: UK & Ireland Sales Account Manager

    Published:  08 June, 2022

    Overview of the role:

    To drive sales and distribution growth within the on trade and independent wine merchants aligned to agreed strategy; strengthen engagement and knowledge of brand portfolio across Customers, Consumers, Media; proactively generate new business opportunities to gain market share within the category

    Location: London Based

    Skills & Experience:

    •             Ideally minimum 2 years of Sales experience in the UK on trade

    •             Trade knowledge & Contacts

    •             Strong affiliation & passion for Bordeaux

    •             Relevant languages where important

    •             Advanced WSET level Wine knowledge

    •             Strong inter-personal skills with exceptional communication skills

    Key Relationships:

    •             On & independent premium off trade customers

    •             Compagnie Medocaine Sales Manager

    •             Compagnie Medocaine Back Office

    •             Media & PR

    Key Responsibilities:

    Sales & Business Development:

    •             Support all our existing clients sales team within the trade on a daily basis

    •             Pro-actively identify & win new business

    •             Lead portfolio training, education and immersion within designated channels

    Trade Events & PR:

    •             Own the execution and delivery of localised trade events and PR initiatives as the

    face of the brand portfolio

    •             Develop & support all brand activation aligned to Compagnie Medocaine’s PR & Marketing plan

    Performance Review:

    •             Weekly de-brief with N+1 to ensure joined up ways of working

    •             Monthly business meeting with Medocaine’s Sales Manager to review performance and adjust activity/investment as required

    Measuring Success in this Role:

    •             Sales & distribution growth in alignment with the annual Business Plan

    •             Identify & deliver new clients

    •             Demonstrate PR & social media 

    To APPLY for this role contact Pierre-Antoine Mairet, Northern Europe Sales Manager HERE  

