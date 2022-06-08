Compagnie Medocaine: UK & Ireland Sales Account Manager

Overview of the role:
To drive sales and distribution growth within the on trade and independent wine merchants aligned to agreed strategy; strengthen engagement and knowledge of brand portfolio across Customers, Consumers, Media; proactively generate new business opportunities to gain market share within the category
Location: London Based
Skills & Experience:
• Ideally minimum 2 years of Sales experience in the UK on trade
• Trade knowledge & Contacts
• Strong affiliation & passion for Bordeaux
• Relevant languages where important
• Advanced WSET level Wine knowledge
• Strong inter-personal skills with exceptional communication skills
Key Relationships:
• On & independent premium off trade customers
• Compagnie Medocaine Sales Manager
• Compagnie Medocaine Back Office
• Media & PR
Key Responsibilities:
Sales & Business Development:
• Support all our existing clients sales team within the trade on a daily basis
• Pro-actively identify & win new business
• Lead portfolio training, education and immersion within designated channels
Trade Events & PR:
• Own the execution and delivery of localised trade events and PR initiatives as the
face of the brand portfolio
• Develop & support all brand activation aligned to Compagnie Medocaine’s PR & Marketing plan
Performance Review:
• Weekly de-brief with N+1 to ensure joined up ways of working
• Monthly business meeting with Medocaine’s Sales Manager to review performance and adjust activity/investment as required
Measuring Success in this Role:
• Sales & distribution growth in alignment with the annual Business Plan
• Identify & deliver new clients
• Demonstrate PR & social media
