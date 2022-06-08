Compagnie Medocaine: UK & Ireland Sales Account Manager

Overview of the role:

To drive sales and distribution growth within the on trade and independent wine merchants aligned to agreed strategy; strengthen engagement and knowledge of brand portfolio across Customers, Consumers, Media; proactively generate new business opportunities to gain market share within the category

Location: London Based

Skills & Experience:

• Ideally minimum 2 years of Sales experience in the UK on trade

• Trade knowledge & Contacts

• Strong affiliation & passion for Bordeaux

• Relevant languages where important

• Advanced WSET level Wine knowledge

• Strong inter-personal skills with exceptional communication skills

Key Relationships:

• On & independent premium off trade customers

• Compagnie Medocaine Sales Manager

• Compagnie Medocaine Back Office

• Media & PR

Key Responsibilities:

Sales & Business Development:

• Support all our existing clients sales team within the trade on a daily basis

• Pro-actively identify & win new business

• Lead portfolio training, education and immersion within designated channels

Trade Events & PR:

• Own the execution and delivery of localised trade events and PR initiatives as the

face of the brand portfolio

• Develop & support all brand activation aligned to Compagnie Medocaine’s PR & Marketing plan

Performance Review:

• Weekly de-brief with N+1 to ensure joined up ways of working

• Monthly business meeting with Medocaine’s Sales Manager to review performance and adjust activity/investment as required

Measuring Success in this Role:

• Sales & distribution growth in alignment with the annual Business Plan

• Identify & deliver new clients

• Demonstrate PR & social media

To APPLY for this role contact Pierre-Antoine Mairet, Northern Europe Sales Manager HERE