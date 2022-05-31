Subscriber login Close [x]
Nominations now open for 50 Best Indies 2022

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  31 May, 2022

To begin the process of shaping our annual Harpers 50 Best Indies Awards 2022, we are once again inviting the UK trade to nominate the UK Independent retailers that you believe are at the top of their game.

These will be those companies that go the extra mile, in terms of quality of drinks offer, service, support, personnel and business innovation – those setting the bar high within and for the already dynamic independent merchant world.

To have your say, simply nominate up to three retailers countrywide, 1-3 in order of preference, with comments on why those companies deserve our judges' attention.

Those nominated for 50 Best must have ‘bricks and mortar’ outlets as an element of their businesses. Beyond this, operators large or small, traditional or hybrid, consumer or wholesale focused, centred on footfall or online sales, are all up for consideration to help us judge the best at driving forward this vibrant sector.

The nomination long list will form the basis for our judging panel to decide who goes forward for consideration for the 50 Best Indies list for 2022.

To nominate, please follow the link here.




