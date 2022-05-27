Subscriber login Close [x]
    Liberty Wines: Director of Operations

    Published:  27 May, 2022

    Excellent salary and benefits package

    Liberty Wines is one of the most dynamic and successful wine companies in the UK and prides itself on its attention to detail and its ‘industry leading’ customer service credentials. Named IWSC Wine Distributor of the Year for the second year running in 2022, we continue to flourish in a challenging market, thanks to the quality of our wines, our service, and our people.

    An exciting opportunity has arisen for an experienced Director of Operations to join our senior management team and drive our continued service excellence and improvement across all levels of the business. The successful candidate will join the Board of Directors and be responsible for all aspects of customer service, supply planning, warehouse and distribution.

    We are seeking an innovative individual with a track record in leading and developing teams and improving processes within an operations environment, as well a skillful communicator confident in presenting strategy and implementing change.

    If this could be you, please contact our recruitment partner BIS Henderson in the first instance: leigh.anderson@bis-henderson.com

    Key Skills and Experience:

    • Excellent people management credentials with responsibility for a 100+ team
    • Strong background in a fast-paced FMCG organisation
    • First-hand experience/leadership in implementing LEAN/Six Sigma
    • Excellent stakeholder management experience

    Located in Clapham North, southwest London, and Investors in People accredited, Liberty Wines offers excellent opportunities for training and development alongside a great working environment.

