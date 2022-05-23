Subscriber login Close [x]
UK Hospitality sets out its vision to support government’s Levelling Up agenda

By James Bayley
Published:  23 May, 2022

A new report from UKHospitality, Level up hospitality – level up society, highlights how the sector is uniquely positioned to deliver growth and opportunity across the country and play its part in delivering the government’s and society’s priorities, by generating jobs and economic growth.

The sector has already shown that it is capable of driving growth across the nation. Pre-pandemic it created £130bn in economic activity, generated £39bn in tax and represented 10% of UK employment. With businesses in every village, town and city, the industry is well placed to create jobs, attract investment and boost economic growth. It is therefore able to play a key role in levelling up.

Kate Nicholls, UKHospitality CEO, said: “Despite more than two years of setbacks, the sector is ready to get back on track and lead the way towards sustainable recovery and resilience

Hospitality is the great leveller and we are working closely with government to deliver on its levelling up agenda, unlocking growth and opportunity in local economies across the country. Hospitality provides the solution to levelling up every community in the country and offers a vast range of opportunities, from entry level jobs to highly skilled ones. The inclusive nature of the sector provides opportunities for individuals across the ages, guided by a truly team-spirited ethos in every venue."

In addition to the report, levelling up is also the focus of UKHospitality’s annual Summer Conference. With speakers and panelists including Sarah Willingham, former Dragon's Den entrepreneur and founder of Nightcap, and Suzanne Baker, commercial & property director at Stonegate Groupthe conference, titled The rising tide hospitality as a catalyst for nationwide growth, will take place on 7 June 2022, and will explore how the sector will deliver solutions to issues the issues outlined in the report.

The keynote speakers and delegates will gain access to exclusive research from STR, CGA and others, insight and advice from business leaders and high-level networking opportunities for delegates. Both members and non-members are welcome to attend and tickets are available now from ukhevents.com

The full report can be found here.




