Quietly confident return for Prowein

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  18 May, 2022

Wider aisles, streamlined exhibitor representation, fewer ‘walk ups’ to stands, but solid business marked the atmosphere at Prowein’s 2022 return.

The re-start of the trade’s biggest show, which had been postponed from March due to Covid concerns, was overwhelmingly welcomed by attendees and exhibitors alike over the three days from 15 to 17 May.

Several exhibitors told Harpers that while the show was quieter than past editions, with fewer exhibitors and unscheduled visits to stands, “good business” was being done with buyers who had made appointments.

Some 5,700 exhibitors set out their stalls across the 13 halls this year, representing 62 countries, with 38,000 visitors attending from 145 countries.

Among those that didn’t have a presence due to the planning lag and uncertainty over travel, such as Wine Australia, representatives confirmed that they were scoping out the fair for a potential return next year.

“It is a little quieter, but business has been good,” said Mark Roberts, director of sales at Lanchester Group.

Similarly, Caroline Thompson-Hill, regional managing director, Europe, at Accolade, told Harpers that the company was happy with the quality of attendees and busi9ness being done, also capturing the generally positive mood in saying “it’s so good to be back” at a physical event.

Commenting on this year’s show, said Erhard Wienkamp, MD at Prowein organiser Messe Düsseldorf, said: “Due to the Covid peak in the 1st quarter of the year, we had to postpone all our spring trade fairs to May and June and/or call them off completely.

“At this juncture, we would like to explicitly thank our exhibitors and visitors for endorsing the postponement to May and for backing ProWein. Obviously, their commitment has paid off because there are numerous concluded business deals reported by exhibitors.”



