    Daniel Lambert Wines: National Sales Account Manager

    Published:  17 May, 2022

    With 30 years’ experience in the trade, Daniel Lambert Wines is widely recognised as one of the UK's leading importers for premium quality wines, consistently winning IWC Small Agent; appearing in Harpers Top 50 and voted 25th “Most Influential” in 2022

    Now representing 438 wines from 29 areas and 11 different countries, the DLW ethos has always been to bring family wineries to market.

    With an existing customer base across the UK, DLW are offering someone the exciting opportunity to join the team as a National Sales Account Manager; to support existing customers and develop new relationships across the UK.

    This professional role will be based at DLW UK office in South Wales; however, consideration will be given to a candidate who wishes to work from home for part of the week (with justifiable reason and prior agreement).

    Expectations

    • A proven track record of premium wine sales.
    • A focus on enhancing existing customer relationships, offering a high level of customer service.
    • An ability to develop new relationships and drive sales with a proactive approach to sales.
    • Positively representing Daniel Lambert Wines on an international basis.
      • Buyers’ incentives & vineyard trips
      • Producer visits
      • Trade & customer tastings and events.
    • Excellent team-working skills collaborating with other members of the team.
      • A willingness to “muck in” as part of a small team, to get the job done.

    Candidate Requirements

    • Energetic, individual with a “Can-do” attitude.
    • Good communication skills; ideally will have foreign language.
    • Self-motivated with an enthusiastic approach to change and improvement.
    • A team player.
    • Can work autonomously to meet deadlines and targets.
    • Positive approach to all situations.
    • Flexibility to meet the needs of the company.

    Qualifications

    • Level 3 WSET certification (may be working towards)
    • Foreign Languages an advantage
    • Full Clean UK Driving Licence

    Job Types: Full-time, Permanent, Reporting to Company Directors

    Salary: £29,000.00 per year

    Additional pay: Performance based commission structure in place (once basic job requirements are met).

    Benefits:

    • Company Car
    • Accompanying customers to vineyards across the globe
    • Employee Discount
    • Pension

    Schedule:

    • Core Hours will be Monday to Friday 9 to 5 however there is an expectation that the successful candidate will be flexible, to meet the demands of the role.
    • Annual Leave: 20 days (20 & 8 Bank Holidays)

    If you would like to apply, please send your CV to Daniel Lambert Wines via Email CLICK HERE 

    Closing date 27th May.

