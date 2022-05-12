Theatre of Wine: Branch Manager - Tufnell Park

Theatre of Wine is a leading independent retailer, importer and wholesaler with an eclectic range of wines, beers and spirits.

We are looking to appoint a wine professional as a knowledgeable and enthusiastic Branch Manager to lead a dynamic team in our busy Tufnell Park store, growing sales and providing a warm welcome to our customers.

In this position, you will be responsible for:

creating initiatives to maintain business and develop new business

maintaining the highest standards of customer service

managing stock and placing orders

leading and motivating a small and dynamic team

engaging with wider sales and marketing initiatives

promoting our popular programme of tastings

The successful candidate will have experience of both wine retail and customer service with a demonstrable ability to lead their team by example. You'll need to be enthusiastic, confident, pro-active and energetic, with excellent people skills. You'll be passionate about sharing your love of wine, beer and spirits with our customers and among your team. You must also be capable of prioritising and managing both your workload and that of your team, and of working collegiately to achieve your goals and those of the company as a whole by interacting with colleagues across the business.

The Role

This is an excellent opportunity for a wine retail professional looking to develop their sales skills and product knowledge as part of a dynamic and growing company. In this role, you will experience every element of the wine industry, from buying to selling, imports and logistics to customer tastings and events. You will be a key point of contact in our growing retail business, with further opportunities available as we continue to expand. You will gain a detailed understanding of the independent UK retail market and hone your palate on our diverse and regularly-changing list, which embraces natural wines and established classics, the avant-garde and the ultra-traditional.

Qualifications

Fluent written and spoken English is essential. You will also need to demonstrate an in-depth knowledge of wine, beers and spirits equivalent to at least WSET Advanced/Level 3 although other qualifications and experience will be considered. You'll also need to be physically fit as we shift a lot of wine, and be capable with all the usual technology, from Excel to Instagram. We work a standard 40-hour week, with evening and weekend work required, but shared evenly throughout the team's rota. You must also be able to present proof of your right to work in the UK.

Salary & Benefits

We offer a competitive salary, staff discount, company pension scheme and 28 days of holiday per year, as well as supporting personal learning and development through a wide variety of tastings, trips and other opportunities for staff such as our staff Fine Wine Club and WSET sponsorship where appropriate.

Salary is based on experience.

To apply, email trade@theatreofwine.com with your CV and covering letter.